2024 BMW M5 PHEV Meets ICE Audi RS 6 Avant in Fake Battle of New Generations

While Audi is a bit dormant these first few weeks of the year, BMW has already dropped a couple of major novelties for the first days of February – possibly to gain some pre-Valentine’s Day affection from X5 and X6 lovers.
But that is happening in the real world, whereas the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is more intrigued about the perspective of the upcoming 2024 BMW M5 duking it out with the Audi RS 6 quattro rival. Sure, we all know the former is a traditional sedan, while the latter is a feisty Avant station wagon – and one that I would not mind hauling the kids to school, practice, or road trip adventures – but the suspension of disbelief works wonders on this occasion.
After all, we have to discard all sorts of red flags from the CGI video embedded below. But let us first see who and why is up to such fake shenanigans. So, here is the virtual automotive artist behind the Evren Özgün Spy Sketch channel on YouTube, who has a different interpretation of BMW and Audi’s performance models than we have become accustomed to. First and foremost, this is because the pixel master wants to imagine the future of both the M5 sedan and RS 6 Avant quattro station wagon.
Secondly, they do not necessarily look like previously spied prototypes. Speaking of the latter, our spy photographer partners have shown us that BMW’s M5 is going down the more traditional route of mixing the classic four-door sedan body style with a feisty plug-in hybrid powertrain. Meanwhile, the Audi RS 6 Avant is probably going to adopt the novel full EV ways of the e-tron lifestyle, according to both the rumor mill and hints from the Ingolstadt-headquartered corner office head honchos.
Alas, that does not matter too much when it comes to imaginative artists. As such, the CGI expert decided to pit the 2024 BMW M5 (PHEV) and Audi RS 6 Avant quattro (in ICE form) alongside for a quick digital comparison showcase. While the quality of these renders could have been miles better, I do appreciate the audacity of taking quite a few design liberties and making both the M5 and RS 6 his own. They are still easily recognizable as a BMW and Audi, only with slightly more futuristic styling and a sleek allure.
As for the real BMW M5 and Audi RS 6 Avant, the former sports sedan premiered back in late 1984 (when yours truly was still a newborn) as the high-performance version of the E28 generation BMW 5 Series. Since then, we have seen no less than six generations fly under the M5 banner, complete with the latest (and arguably greatest) M5 CS. The Ingolstadt rival, meanwhile, appeared much later, in 2002, and only celebrated a couple of decades of existence, recently, complete with four different iterations.
After all, we have to discard all sorts of red flags from the CGI video embedded below. But let us first see who and why is up to such fake shenanigans. So, here is the virtual automotive artist behind the Evren Özgün Spy Sketch channel on YouTube, who has a different interpretation of BMW and Audi’s performance models than we have become accustomed to. First and foremost, this is because the pixel master wants to imagine the future of both the M5 sedan and RS 6 Avant quattro station wagon.
Secondly, they do not necessarily look like previously spied prototypes. Speaking of the latter, our spy photographer partners have shown us that BMW’s M5 is going down the more traditional route of mixing the classic four-door sedan body style with a feisty plug-in hybrid powertrain. Meanwhile, the Audi RS 6 Avant is probably going to adopt the novel full EV ways of the e-tron lifestyle, according to both the rumor mill and hints from the Ingolstadt-headquartered corner office head honchos.
Alas, that does not matter too much when it comes to imaginative artists. As such, the CGI expert decided to pit the 2024 BMW M5 (PHEV) and Audi RS 6 Avant quattro (in ICE form) alongside for a quick digital comparison showcase. While the quality of these renders could have been miles better, I do appreciate the audacity of taking quite a few design liberties and making both the M5 and RS 6 his own. They are still easily recognizable as a BMW and Audi, only with slightly more futuristic styling and a sleek allure.
As for the real BMW M5 and Audi RS 6 Avant, the former sports sedan premiered back in late 1984 (when yours truly was still a newborn) as the high-performance version of the E28 generation BMW 5 Series. Since then, we have seen no less than six generations fly under the M5 banner, complete with the latest (and arguably greatest) M5 CS. The Ingolstadt rival, meanwhile, appeared much later, in 2002, and only celebrated a couple of decades of existence, recently, complete with four different iterations.