2024 BMW X5 and X6 Revealed, They’re Cheaper Than Most Competitors in the U.S.

As recently promised by the illuminated grille teaser, the 2024 BMW X5 is now official - its 2024 X6 sibling comes swiftly in tow so that everyone has ample choice – and for rivals to tremble in MSRP fear.
The BMW X5 mid-size luxury crossover SUV has been around since 1999 and holds the major honor of being the first Bavarian SUV – or “Sports Activity Vehicle” (SAV), as the German maker likes to call its high riders. No worries, the sleeker yet less practical X6 sibling is not below its dignity, as the five-door coupe-SUV is, in turn, the harbinger of the sports activity coupé (SAC) niche.
As far as the X5 is concerned, now people can snatch its fourth iteration (G05 international, also G18 long wheelbase version for China) while the X6 fans must contend with ‘only’ the third G06 generation after their debuts in late 2018, and the middle of 2019, respectively. But now, what are a few months apart in the grand scheme of things? That is what BMW probably thought, and ultimately decided both refreshed models deserve an ensemble presentation of the 2024 model year upgrades.
First, let us take the elephant out of the china shop, or at least part of it. This is because BMW has (at least partially) refrained from bloating the grille hardware on the X6 whereas the X5 was not that lucky. Sure, depending on your POV, maybe that’s for the better, and the loser is the X6, who knows? Anyway, one thing is for sure. Both come with “new design details, expanded standard equipment, electrification across the board, and advancements in digital technology.”
For example, the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid has more power and EV range, with up to 483 hp and 516 lb-ft (702 Nm) of torque, plus an estimated electric-only range of up to 40 miles (64 km). Additionally, all ICE versions for X5 and X6 benefit from 48V mild hybrid technology that adds 12 hp and 147 lb-ft (199 Nm) of torque for both inline-six and V8 models. Even better, the X5 M60i xDrive and X6 M60i xDrive mill is a new S68 V8 engine generating 523 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm), which enables both models to sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.2 seconds, according to preliminary BMW data.
Now, let us also talk about the competition in the United States, as some of the base MSRPs have also arrived along with the updated goodies. The X5 sDrive40i is $65,200 (plus $995 destination and handling for all subsequent prices), the X5 xDrive40i goes for $67,500, and the X5 xDrive50e PHEV can be had from $72,500 whereas the X5 M60i xDrive is at least $89,300.
Meanwhile, the X6 xDrive40i goes for $73,900 and the X6 M60i xDrive is at least $93,600. Those quotations compare well against the $72,200 Porsche Cayenne or $80,700 Cayenne Coupe, plus the $81,200 Mercedes GLE Coupe and $90,700 Maserati Levante, for example. But the “well-rounded” GLE remains a better deal, at least on paper, when starting from $57,700.
