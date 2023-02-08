Phoenix Suns Coach Doesn’t Go for Vintage Like Devin Booker, Gets an American Pickup

Devin Booker is one of the most famous names in the NBA with a big passion for vintage cars. That seems to have rubbed off on his fellow players but not on his coach, Monty Williams.
Because Williams, 51, went for your everyday American pickup and chose a Ford F-150 Raptor. He purchased the vehicle this month from Pro Motorsports, a frequent collaborator for athletes when it comes to new rides. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, the dealership revealed the purchase on Wednesday, February 8, on social media, sharing a photo of Williams next to his new ride.
We don't have many details about the new pickup, which is a Super Crew (four-door). It comes with a white paint job, a black bed cover, and aftermarket golden wheels that seem to be the KM541 Dirty Harry from KMC Wheels.
Marked as the top-of-the-line model for the F-150, the Raptor Williams bought seems to be from the current generation, the third one that Ford introduced in 2021.
As standard, you get a 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, generating 450 horsepower (456 ps) and 510 lb-ft (692 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.
With this generation, Ford came up with another engine option: you can go for a 5.2-liter supercharged V8, rated at 700 horsepower (710 ps) and 640 lb-ft (868 Nm), included in the Raptor R Equipment Group, with a $30,575 extra charge.
But since the Raptor R packs some black exterior accents and more exterior graphics, it might be possible that the Phoenix Suns coach chose the standard version, which starts at $76,775 before taxes and options.
As mentioned early on, the dealership is a go-to place for athletes, including Phoenix Suns stars. There are several who played for the team and acquired rides from Pro Motorsports. One of them is DeAndre Ayton, who is still with the Suns. H splashed on a Mercedes-Benz G-Class with a red exterior and matching Forgiato wheels. PJ Tucker (currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers) is also on the list, as he got a white Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, and so is one of the Marcus twins, who bought a blue Jeep Wrangler when they were still with the Phoenix Suns.
Of course, vintage-passionate Devin Booker isn’t among them. The 26-year-old Suns' guard has an enviable collection of Chevrolet Impalas convertibles which he flaunts with every occasion he gets, whether it’s a casual drive or he has to attend an event. And he seems to have inspired a lot of other NBA stars to hop in vintage cars.
But we would hardly see Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams step out of a vintage Chevy Impala, so the new Ford F-150 Raptor seems to fit him perfectly.
