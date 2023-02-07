Devin Booker's Impeccable 1959 Chevy Impala Is a Great Partner for Any Official Event

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker might not be active on the court, but he is staying active everywhere. And, as he just unveiled a renovated court in Phoenix, he also got a chance to show off his beautiful, shiny, and impeccable 1959 Chevrolet Impala convertible.
Popular tattoo and graffiti artist Mister Cartoon and Devin Booker joined forces to renovate a basketball court in south Phoenix with the help of 2k Foundations. It was all for a good cause, providing a custom-painted court to the Chicanos Por la Causa Community Center, founded in 1969 to fight discrimination against the Mexican American community.
They unveiled the court at the beginning of the month, and, besides a game of basketball, the two also had a Chevrolet Impala show-off.
Because both Booker and Mister Cartoon arrived there in two 1959 Chevrolet Impalas in impeccable condition. Although the event happened a few days ago, the star just re-shared a set of official pictures from the event, showing the gorgeous convertible in all its sensational glory.
Credited as "the car that introduced me to collecting cars," the 1959 Chevrolet Impala has her own fun name: Pretty Penny, probably because of its paint job. It's also Booker's favorite car, one that he drove to one of the finals with the Phoenix Suns.
The classic Impala has a brown exterior called "Gothic Gold." Based on several pictures the NBA star shared, the interior also features shades of brown.
The 1959 Chevrolet Impala is part of the model's second generation. The Impala launched as a top-of-the-range version for the Bel Air in 1958, getting its own lineup one year later thanks to how popular it became. So, technically, the 1959 is the first year as a standalone.
Although the 1959 Chevrolet Impala convertible is credited as his favorite car (although Devin doesn’t like to admit that), he owns more than one vintage Chevy.
He has a 1996 Chevrolet Impala, a custom 1973 Chevrolet Caprice Convertible, and two recently added Impalas, one from 1958, and an Impala SS Convertible from 1962.
His love for vintage doesn't end with Impalas and Caprices, though. He also has a Chevrolet K5 Blazer from the first generation, a Buick Grand National, and a Buick GNX.
Booker and Mister Cartoon's cars weren't the only classics at the unveiling of the new basketball court. In late December 2022, Devin Booker made a surprise appearance at a Phoenix car club's holiday charity event and his support there paid off. Because the same car club lined the street with Chevrolets to support Booker's event. And the NBA star posed with all of the cars.
They unveiled the court at the beginning of the month, and, besides a game of basketball, the two also had a Chevrolet Impala show-off.
Because both Booker and Mister Cartoon arrived there in two 1959 Chevrolet Impalas in impeccable condition. Although the event happened a few days ago, the star just re-shared a set of official pictures from the event, showing the gorgeous convertible in all its sensational glory.
"Pretty Penny”
Credited as "the car that introduced me to collecting cars," the 1959 Chevrolet Impala has her own fun name: Pretty Penny, probably because of its paint job. It's also Booker's favorite car, one that he drove to one of the finals with the Phoenix Suns.
The classic Impala has a brown exterior called "Gothic Gold." Based on several pictures the NBA star shared, the interior also features shades of brown.
The 1959 Chevrolet Impala is part of the model's second generation. The Impala launched as a top-of-the-range version for the Bel Air in 1958, getting its own lineup one year later thanks to how popular it became. So, technically, the 1959 is the first year as a standalone.
This is not the only gorgeous vintage Chevy he owns
Although the 1959 Chevrolet Impala convertible is credited as his favorite car (although Devin doesn’t like to admit that), he owns more than one vintage Chevy.
He has a 1996 Chevrolet Impala, a custom 1973 Chevrolet Caprice Convertible, and two recently added Impalas, one from 1958, and an Impala SS Convertible from 1962.
His love for vintage doesn't end with Impalas and Caprices, though. He also has a Chevrolet K5 Blazer from the first generation, a Buick Grand National, and a Buick GNX.
Booker and Mister Cartoon's cars weren't the only classics at the unveiling of the new basketball court. In late December 2022, Devin Booker made a surprise appearance at a Phoenix car club's holiday charity event and his support there paid off. Because the same car club lined the street with Chevrolets to support Booker's event. And the NBA star posed with all of the cars.
Update! The same car club brought out some of its collection for Devin Booker’s court renovation with 2K Foundations. Booker took a picture with each car. https://t.co/luf7gdOEZM pic.twitter.com/KjEk9rpGKT— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 1, 2023