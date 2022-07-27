Ford E-Series Raptor Is the Beefed-Up Van We Deserve but Will Never Get

First introduced in 2010, the Ford Raptor nameplate finally expanded to include more than just the F-150 truck. Come 2022 and the family also includes the Ranger and the Bronco. But will it grow even larger?
Well, there's no official word about it, but there's a lot of room for expansion. The Explorer, the Expedition, and even the Maverick would be solid candidates for the Raptor badge. And I'm pretty sure that Ford could also figure out a Raptor variant of the all-electric F-150 Lightning.
But I wouldn't get my hopes up on a beefed-up van based on the Transit or the E-Series. And yes, believe it or not, the fourth-generation E-Series is still around. Yup, I'm talking about the van that was first introduced in... wait for it... 1992.
It's been 30 years since then and Ford still has the E-Series on offer. Granted, the lineup is now limited to stripped chassis and cutaway versions, but it's still available. Yes, the passenger version is no longer up for grabs, but this rendering shows it would look kinda cool in an off-road-ready Raptor suit.
Granted, it's a bit ridiculous, too, but just think of the possibilities. You'd be able to explore the great outdoors with lots of friends in the back or simply haul gear to a remote cabin for that off-the-grid vacation.
Power wouldn't be an issue either since the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 in the latest F-150 Raptor cranks out a solid 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (692 Nm) of torque. Not enough? Well, Ford recently rolled out the Raptor R, which comes with a lot more oomph under the hood.
Powered by a 5.2-liter Predator V8 with a 2.65-liter supercharger on top, the Raptor R spins the wheels to the tune of 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet (868 Nm) of twist. With this mill, the E-Series Raptor would be the most potent production van out there!
Unfortunately, this hauler will remain the stuff of dreams. So all we can do for now is ogle at the rendering below and pray to the van gods for something unexpected to happen.
