1992 Ford F-150 Raptor Comes From Imagination Land, Looks the Part

Around since 2010, the Ford F-150 Raptor has already spawned three different generations. And it's by far the most desirable high-performance truck out there. But what if Ford had introduced the Raptor in the 1990s? Well, this rendering provides a pretty cool answer.
Crafted by Instagram's "jlord8," this Raptor is based on the ninth-generation F-150, which was introduced for the 1992 model year and remained in production until late 1997. The truck arrived with a substantially revised front fascia for improved aerodynamics and marked the return of the FlareSide bed after a five-year hiatus.
What makes this early 1990s F-150 a Raptor, you ask? Well, it rides significantly higher than the average ninth-gen truck and gained a set of off-road wheels. The front grille also incorporates large "Ford" lettering, a distinctive Raptor feature.
Finally, it rocks "Raptor" decals on the FlareSide bed, which is a cool choice over the regular bed, and stylish pinstripe running across the side. Squint hard enough and you'll also notice the Raptor-specific yellow lights adorning the upper grille.
Yes, it may not look as aggressive as a modern Raptor, but I think it's an accurate depiction for a 1990s version.
The artist makes no mention as to what may hide under the hood, but I guess we can have some fun figuring out a proper drivetrain.
The ninth-gen F-150 came with a long list of V8 engines of the gasoline and diesel variety. Ford offered a 5.0-liter with up to 205 horsepower, as well as a 5.8-liter mill with up to 240 horses (in the Lightning model). The range-topping 7.5-liter V8 generated 245 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) in its most potent iteration.
As for diesels, it debuted with a 7.3-liter IDI good for 185 horsepower and retired with a Power Stroke of identical displacement rated at 225 horses and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of twist.
Granted, a Raptor version would have needed a bit of extra oomph to stand out. Perhaps even more than the 240-horsepower rating of the Lightning. Well, Ford had a few solid options back in the day, including the same 5.8-liter Windsor that was retuned for the SVT Mustang Cobra R. This limited-edition V8 delivered an impressive 300 horsepower.
But if we have to settle for an early 1990s setup, when the SVT Cobra R wasn't yet available, the 4.9-liter small-block that Ford fitted in the Fox-body Cobra in 1993 was no slouch at 235 horsepower. Either way, an early 1990s Raptor would have been a cool classic by now. Too bad it didn't happen.
