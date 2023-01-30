2024 Audi RS 6 e-tron Confirmed, VW Group Managers Went Crazy When They Saw It

Audi is working on an expansion of its electric lineup, and the latest in line to get such a version is the RS 6. The resulting model is referred to as the RS 6 e-tron, and there has already been an in-house reveal that left the audience speechless. This time, nobody snapped a photo of it and leaked it online, as it was an event just for managers, but we can still hope to see it rather sooner than later.

117 photos