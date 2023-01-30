2024 Audi RS 6 e-tron Confirmed, VW Group Managers Went Crazy When They Saw It

Audi is working on an expansion of its electric lineup, and the latest in line to get such a version is the RS 6. The resulting model is referred to as the RS 6 e-tron, and there has already been an in-house reveal that left the audience speechless. This time, nobody snapped a photo of it and leaked it online, as it was an event just for managers, but we can still hope to see it rather sooner than later.
Now, we already know that Audi is set to become EV-only in Europe from 2033, with a few exceptions in other markets, but it will still launch a few ICE vehicles by 2026. Some of those last ICEs are set to be memorable, to say the least. The last Audi with a combustion engine should be revealed in 2025, at least from what we can gather from previous statements of brand officials.
The 2026 Audi RS 6 is the last of its kind to be available with an ICE, and this is something that will become the norm across the range in the future. At the same time, Audi will also develop an A6 Avant e-tron, which will be an all-electric estate car, but a sedan is also in the works.
Well, since they are bothering with both an A6 Avant e-tron and a sedan variant, it looks like Audi is also making an RS 6 e-tron. At this point, it is unclear if the RS 6 e-tron will be Avant only, available as a sedan only, or both, but we do know that the RS 6 Avant will only be made in that body style.
The RS 6 e-tron is set to be built on the PPE platform, just like the A6 e-tron, and it should be quick. Initial information regarding these two models mentions a 100 kWh battery, along with an estimated range of 435 miles (ca. 700 km).
Just like with other electric models in the range, Audi might offer a dual- or triple-motor configuration, depending on the way that the vehicle is positioned in the lineup and its expected performance.
The RS 6 will never have the sound of previous-gen RS 6 models. For instance, the C6 generation came with a V10, making it the most powerful Audi in the lineup back in the day, thanks to its twin-turbo configuration. The same engine was featured in other configurations in the lineup, but its replacement went for downsizing later, and we're now expecting one that will shift to electric power.
We will know more about it once its reveal date closes in, but we do know that the RS 6 e-tron will be unveiled in 2024, and that Marc Lichte, the current design boss of Audi, is excited about it. As he told the folks at Top Gear in an interview, the upcoming RS 6 e-tron was shown in a private meeting with about one thousand managers of the Volkswagen Group.
As described in the interview, the Volkswagen Group managers "went crazÿ" when they saw the drawings, images, and models shown on stage. Sounds interesting, and we cannot wait to see and drive these vehicles when they are ready.
