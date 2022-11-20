This Epic Showdown Between a Heavily Tuned Audi RS3, RS4, and RS6 Is Not Without Incidents

In today's all-Audi drag race presented by Jamie Sonuga from the Officially Gassed – OG YouTube channel, we're taking a look at an incident-filled clash of titans between three very tuned monsters that go from 630 horsepower (639 ps), all the way up to 700 hp (710 ps). Our contestants of the day are the Audi RS3 Sportback, RS4 Avant, and RS6.
First off, the RS3 Sportback comes packing a 2.5-liter five-cylinder single turbo engine capable of producing 630 hp (639 ps). Among the modifications, we count a hybrid turbocharger, the intake, intercooler, downpipe, 980cc injectors, and fuel pump. It weighs 3,461 lbs. (1,570 kg) and has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and an AWD system.
Next up is the RS4 Avant with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that can output 640 hp (649 ps). Modifications include hybrid turbochargers, a charge cooler and charger cooler radiator kit, a methanol injection kit, an induction kit, and downpipes. It's a bit heavier than the RS3, coming in at 3,946 lbs. (1,790 kg). It's AWD as well and has an automatic eight-speed transmission.
The third and last contestant is the RS6, which comes with a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that outputs 700 hp (710 ps). This one is pretty light on mods and only has a custom map. Otherwise, it's all-wheel drive as well, has an automatic eight-speed transmission, and weighs no less than 4,574 lbs. (2,075 kg).
After a quick soundcheck from all three of these monsters on the U.K.-based race track, it was on. The race didn't even start properly and problems already ensued. First, it looked like the RS3 Sportback jumped the gun a bit before Jamie's hands went down. Then, the RS4 Avant didn't even launch because the driver accidentally put it in neutral.
In the meantime, the RS3 was winning the race by about two car lengths. However, the problems didn't stop there. The RS6 got a flat, and that rim was soon naked with almost no tire left on it. An eventful race, to say the least.
The second time around, it was only between the RS3 and RS4. The former had a bad start, and just a couple of seconds in, its competitor was way ahead and won with no issues. During the third try, the RS4 had a great launch, but the RS3 got past it and won by about a car length.
At the start of the fourth and final round, they almost punched it at the same time with minimal differences. However, the result surprised no one, with the RS3 winning the day by a landslide. Apparently, if you modify an Audi RS3 enough, you will have yourself much more than a sleeper car.
