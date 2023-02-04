2024 BMW M5 PHEV Sheds Camo To Reveal Unofficial Styling in New Rendering

Don’t get your hopes up if you dig this styling, because chances are the next-gen BMW M5 won’t exactly look like this when it premieres. The reason is simple, as the camouflage was removed using photo-editing trickery, and even if it appears to have been based on the latest spy shots, the rendering does feature some things that might end up looking different.
For one, the front bumper has vertical side vents, with sharp lines that were not visible on the scooped prototypes. The big central air intake might have different styling and size, and the grille, even if it appears to be roughly the same width and height, it might sport a new pattern. The same applies to the headlamps, which were partially covered up until now.
We would not hold our breath for the trim mounted on the front fenders, but it will get a charging port behind the left front wheel. The side skirts will be about the same, and the side mirror caps will be smaller. The wheels, with their Y-spoke pattern, appear to have been lifted from one of the prototypes. They have a slightly brighter finish here, and they spin around the red brake calipers. The whole car has a dark red finish to it, and the usual amount of black bits and pieces.
It’s a pity that the rendering artist, who goes by the name of germanysfinest43 on social media, couldn’t be bothered with sketching out the back end of the 2024 BMW M5 too, but if he did, then we would have seen the sporty bumper and diffuser, quad exhaust tips, and duck-tail spoiler. Everything would have had an evolutionary flair, with some parts inspired by other M cars in the brand’s modern portfolio, hopefully evading the design of the new M2, which is a bit exaggerated, but will hopefully grow on us as time passes by.
As we’re certain you already know by now, the next-generation BMW M5 will be a plug-in hybrid. The powertrain is understood to be shared with the one of the XM, which packs an electrified 4.4-liter V8, with twin-turbocharging, and a small battery pack. On the crossover, it develops a combined 653 ps (644 hp/480 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, which translates to a little over four seconds required to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, and a 270 kph (168 mph) top speed on the condition that you order it with the optional M Driver’s Pack. Since it will be lighter, the M5 will also be faster, and we should find out all the juicy details about it when it finally premieres, probably sometime this year, prior to it launching in different markets, including North America, as a 2024 model.
