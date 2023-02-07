What If Bugatti Made Other Stuff, Like RVs, Semis, Muscle Cars, Vans, and SUVs?

More Coverstories:

DMC May Be America's Best-Kept Big Rig Secret, Responsible for Mind-Blowing Works

Rare Mitsubishi Coupe Just Won't Give Up, Roars to Life for the First Time in 30 Years

This Shark-Shaped Powerboat Can Dive and Launch, With You and 5 of Your Friends Inside

Quite Lite’s Quick Cabin Is a Tough Pop-Up Shelter for All Seasons, Wherever You Need It

We Spent a Few Hours Inside a $207,000 BMW i7 and Now Every Other Car Feels Old