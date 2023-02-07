Ferrari Purosangue Black Edition CGI-Threatens Rolls’ Black Badge Domination

The Maranello, Italy-based luxury sports car manufacturer was a bit fashionably late at the 2022 sales report party, but it did not stand out in the crowd for any negative reason.
Quite on the contrary, and just like Bentley, Lamborghini, or Rolls-Royce, the Prancing Horse automaker trumped all expectations, forgot there was even such a thing as a chip or supply chain crisis, and once again posted an all-time delivery record, with 13,221 units sold across the planet. That is almost 20% (18.5%, to be more precise) more than in 2021, and way better than Lambo, which also broke its own sales record but ‘only’ managed a bit more than 9k units.
For 2023 they have big plans, so we can all imagine that by the same time in 2024, we are going to discuss yet another positive delivery milestone for Ferrari. After all, this will be the year of no less than four new model introductions and also the right moment to start delivering the first batches of Purosangue SUVs. By the way, we heard the order books were closed for the all-new 715-hp, V12-powered coach door crossover SUV, because demand was (way) higher than Ferrari wants to produce – exclusivity, remember?
As such, there will be a remarkably interesting battle between the Aston Martin DBX707 (slim chances of victory), the Bentley Bentayga (good, but not good enough), the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (still the go-to destination for $500k magical wardrobes on wheels, especially for the aftermarket realm), and the feisty Lambo Urus (fast, furious, utterly cool). While the latter is not going to be able to compare its V8 powertrain with the V12 madness of the Purosangue, the Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker does have its trump cards – the Lambo Urus Performante, and Urus S.
Thus, one can only imagine that somewhere along the line, Ferrari will start churning out special Purosangue models to better fight the competition. And what could be better – for the tuning kingdom, as well – than something that could go toe-to-toe with the ritzy Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge? Well, no worries, if the OEMs will not do it, rest assured that the imaginative domain of digital car content creators will have no shame in taking point for them.
Therefore, meet Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with many tuned vehicles - so is anyone surprised by this (new) version of the high-riding Prancing Horse? Thus, after the CGI instance of a ‘Green Goblin’ widebody aero-tuning body kit, now it is also the ripe digital time to meet his vision of an equally extreme ‘Black Edition.’ It is something that will surely bode well for America’s murdered-out niche, and it also comes complete with the slammed attitude and thoroughly extreme custom widebody aero kit.
For 2023 they have big plans, so we can all imagine that by the same time in 2024, we are going to discuss yet another positive delivery milestone for Ferrari. After all, this will be the year of no less than four new model introductions and also the right moment to start delivering the first batches of Purosangue SUVs. By the way, we heard the order books were closed for the all-new 715-hp, V12-powered coach door crossover SUV, because demand was (way) higher than Ferrari wants to produce – exclusivity, remember?
As such, there will be a remarkably interesting battle between the Aston Martin DBX707 (slim chances of victory), the Bentley Bentayga (good, but not good enough), the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (still the go-to destination for $500k magical wardrobes on wheels, especially for the aftermarket realm), and the feisty Lambo Urus (fast, furious, utterly cool). While the latter is not going to be able to compare its V8 powertrain with the V12 madness of the Purosangue, the Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker does have its trump cards – the Lambo Urus Performante, and Urus S.
Thus, one can only imagine that somewhere along the line, Ferrari will start churning out special Purosangue models to better fight the competition. And what could be better – for the tuning kingdom, as well – than something that could go toe-to-toe with the ritzy Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge? Well, no worries, if the OEMs will not do it, rest assured that the imaginative domain of digital car content creators will have no shame in taking point for them.
Therefore, meet Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with many tuned vehicles - so is anyone surprised by this (new) version of the high-riding Prancing Horse? Thus, after the CGI instance of a ‘Green Goblin’ widebody aero-tuning body kit, now it is also the ripe digital time to meet his vision of an equally extreme ‘Black Edition.’ It is something that will surely bode well for America’s murdered-out niche, and it also comes complete with the slammed attitude and thoroughly extreme custom widebody aero kit.