5 Old and New Models That May (or May Not) Deserve a Much Longer Lifespan

Artificial Intelligence is currently an extremely hot subject across the vastness (and just sometimes greatness) of the Internet expanse. Though, not necessarily because it may (or may not) take over the world and start the Third World War, this time between the machines and humans.
But rather, in the real world, due to the recent accusations of intentional plagiarism and the discussion regarding AI use in the academic environment. Naturally, it quickly spilled into more mundane tasks, and as such, we have quickly and surprisingly found ourselves in need of a paradigm change. Now, more than ever, it takes a lot of cunning wits to make sure you are not mistaken for AI in the online environment.
Alas, some do not mind being labeled as AI users – for better or worse (but that’s a subject for another debate) and they make use of it even for the quirkiest ideas. Such is the case with the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who brings us “automotive designs from a parallel universe” and gives us plenty of choices because the ideas are “brought to you by artificial intelligence.”
If one thing is for sure, that would be the fact that these AI-aided pixel masters are more prolific than many of their peers. And while I did not see the need for an on-point, separate presentation for every creation of this AI-passionate author, now I have come to realize that some of these digital projects are at least worthy of a little top five of potentially best-ever (or worst) ways of prolonging an automotive model’s lifespan beyond or ahead of the automaker’s decision.
Thus, here are my personal choices for the top five classic or contemporary models that may or may not deserve a much longer lifespan than the real (OEM) one. Just so we are clear, and no feelings are hurt, these are all virtual creations stemming from the mind of a CGI expert and his AI-based tools of image rendering. Plus, the choice seen here is entirely subjective and purposedly reflects my opinions on the matter.
1. Audi Q5
SUV offerings, the Audi Q5 may be the quintessential CUV – and I do not necessarily mean that positively. It’s a little higher, a little more practical than an A3 Sportback, and it’s inconspicuous enough to be good for kids (school, kindergarten, practice), a quick nature escape, or a longer road trip adventure.
In this AI-based CGI, though, the digital Audi Q5 celebrates its 90th anniversary instead of being merely 15 years old like in the real world.
2. Tesla Model S
EV started (back in 2012), the Model S changed everything.
But what if the company existed for half a century and its initial Roadster was a coupe? Or what would have happened if the Model S proposed a modern vintage interior way long ago? So many questions and so few CGI AI answers, it seems.
3. Toyota Supra
Still, I do not even dare to imagine the potential ruckus if the nameplate (which first appeared in 1978) had been around since the 1950s, like in this dreamy Mount Fuji-like situation!
4. Chevy Corvair
Alas, across the parallel universe of this AI designer, it had a “strange journey” from 1969 onward – right up to the point where we unofficially come across a reinvented 2024 Chevy Corvair EV city car!
5. VW Tiguan
As such, the author was kind enough to also present us with an 80-year-old CUV, not long ago. Charming, right? Well, that depends entirely on your POV, of course.
And I could not say goodbye to these crazy contraptions without bringing to your attention a few honorable mentions, such as the 1950s Chevy Camaro, the seven-decades-long Porsche Panamera (in pink), or the Subaru Outback, a model that has “been in continuous production for 75 years already!”
