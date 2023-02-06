Meek Mill Usually Rides in Dark-Painted Vehicles, but Not This Time

We all have our favorite colors when it comes to cars, clothes, home design, and aesthetics, in general. And celebrities usually go above and beyond when it comes to that, having very strong preferences for everything they drive or wear.
Meek Mill is no different, especially when it comes to his cars. The rapper has quite a collection of rides and most of them are black. At least, the last ones he flaunted on social media recently, with Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, both black-painted, among them.
In fact, his passion for dark cars goes way back. Back in 2015, the rapper shared a look at his view outside his house, which only featured black cars. Those included a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen from the previous generation, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Bentley Mulsanne, and a Bentley Flying Spur. And we can’t say we’re mad about it, given how far some rappers go when it comes to customizing their cars. Take Lil Uzi Vert, for example, who just commissioned a “zombified” Bentley Continental GT in case he needs it for the Apocalypse.
But you can’t just drive black cars all the time, so you might switch it up every once in a while. And Meek, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, did that with his latest ride, which was as colorful as it gets, a Mercedes-AMG G 63 with a red paint job.
The Mercedes G-Class, commonly known as the G-Wagen, is a must-have among high-profile names, mainly because of its rugged exterior and powerful performance. Other fellow rappers who own G-Wagens are Moneybagg Yo, Drake, and Lil Baby, among many others.
As I mentioned a few lines above, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is quite a powerful ride. That's thanks to its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which puts out 577 horsepower (585 ps) and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The power unit sends the resources to all wheels via a nine-speed G-TRONIC automatic transmission.
Capable on any type of terrain, the off-roader doesn't struggle to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero, as it only needs 4.5 seconds to get there. As for its top speed, it will go as fast as 137 mph (220 kph).
However, Meek Mill has just added a new car to his collection, which is also outside the black lines. Because he opted for a custom matte army green Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with a blacked-out grille, dark wheels, and bright, orange accents. Auto shop Car Effex was in charge of the project and unveiled it at the Philadelphia Auto Show.
This might mean we’re probably witnessing a change in his choice of cars and that, for us at least, is always exciting.
