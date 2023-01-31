Lil Baby and Meek Mill Flew in a Private Helicopter to Support the Eagles

Over the weekend, many people gathered in Philadelphia for the Eagles vs the San Francisco 49ers game. Among them were also Lil Baby and Meek Mill, who got there in a private helicopter.
Revealed in a series of pictures and videos on both their Instagram Stories, Meek Mill and Lil Baby confirmed that flying commercial is not something they’re interested in. And, although it’s unclear which point of departure was, it looked to them like the distance could’ve been covered in a private helicopter. Which is exactly what they used to get there.
Meek Mill shared a short glimpse of his ride on the way to the private helicopter. And it seems to have been his own car, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class from the current generation, the X223. The rapper, who is known to share his interest in different new cars on social media, splashed on both Mercedes-Maybach models, the S-Class in question, and the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. His S-Class is a 2022 model year and he put his own mark on it with the help of the famous car customizer for celebrities, Will Castro.
We're not sure which ride Lil Baby used on his way there, but, based on Meek Mill's video, it could've been a dark Cadillac Escalade. Both Meek and Lil Baby are fans of traveling in style, so they decided to take a flight together in the private helicopter. The aircraft is one they have previously used before on several occasions, a 2013 AgustaWestland Philadelphia AW139 Rotorcraft.
The helicopter, which comes with a dark exterior combined with white and orange accents, has enough seats for up to 15 passengers over three rows of five seats. There is also space for a crew of two pilots who can take it all the way to a top speed of 167 knots (193 mph / 310 kph) and a cruise speed of 165 knots (191 mph (306 kph), thanks to its twin Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6C-67C turboshaft engines, rated at 1,679 horsepower each.
Speaking of the Philadelphia Eagles, Meek Mill and Lil Baby weren’t the only famous people attending the final game in the NFL Conference Championships. Kevin Hart, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, DeSean Jackson, Tobias Harris, Joel Embidd, P.J. Tucker, and Michael Rubin were all in attendance, sharing the Eagles' "VIP suite."
And when it comes to the team, one of the stars turned heads when arriving at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium. It was Star Darius Slay who arrived there in his custom donk, a 1973 Chevrolet Caprice convertible. Although neither Lil Baby nor Meek Mill seems to have an interest in old-school cars, Kevin Hart surely would have a lot to talk about with Slay, given his passion for vintage models.
