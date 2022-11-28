Rapper Meek Mill Says He Doesn’t Have a "Choice," He Has to Order the Ferrari Purosangue

There is nothing that rapper Meek Mill wants more now than a Ferrari Purosangue right now. And he says he doesn't have a "choice" but order one.
Over the weekend, rapper Meek Mill shared his interest in a Ferrari Purosangue once more. He re-shared to his Instagram Stories a video from an Instagram account called millionaire.life.style, which showed a black Ferrari Purosangue, the Maranello brand's latest four-door. Meek, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, added under the video, "Ain't got a choice, we ordering these, lol."
Although it was rumored to be an SUV when the Maranello brand first confirmed the Purosangue, Ferrari has shied away from using the term, calling it a "four-door" instead. It's powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, which sends 715 horsepower (725 ps) and 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The "not-an-SUV" Purosangue hits 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 193 mph (310 kph). It is priced at $393,000 and deliveries are expected to start sometime in 2023.
This isn't the first time in the last few days that Meek Mill has shown his interest in Ferrari's recently unveiled vehicle. Although he doesn't have any Ferraris in his garage yet, he previously shared a video from the same page on his Insta Stories last week, that showed a Purosangue reversing on a street in France.
Meek proceeded in asking fellow musician Swizz Beatz to “Help me get one, OG." In case you're not familiar with Swizz Beatz's love for Ferrari, he is a true collector, with an SF90 Stradale, an F8 Tributo, and a handful of limited-edition models.
In the past, Meek Mill openly shared an interest in many vehicles online. One of the first models was a Tesla, which he subsequently acquired. He also shared he wanted a DeLorean 2040 Omega concept, and a 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 TReK edition. And we have to wait to see if he really gets the Ferrari Purosangue.
