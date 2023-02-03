Lil Uzi Vert’s "Zombified" Bentley Continental GT Is a Luxury Ride for the Apocalypse

There are a lot of people out there who go above and beyond trying to get their ride as unique as possible. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is among them and, besides his hardcore anime-wrapped car collection, he’s now preparing for the Apocalypse.
Because there’s no other reason why a luxury coupe like the Bentley Continental GT would look like that. Unless Lil Uzi Vert knows for sure the zombies are coming. Or maybe he’s binged ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘The Last of Us’ too much.
His off-road looking Bentley Continental GT, which already sported a lot of updates, is now unrecognizable as a luxury car worth over $200,000. If Lil Uzi Vert finds himself face to face with a zombie, as Will Ferrell did in his commercial promoting EVs thanks to Netflix and GM, he’ll have everything he needs. And the utmost luxury.
Introduced at the Philadelphia Auto Show, the modified car was available in Car Effex’s booth, which also handled its upgrades. The shop, founded in 2002 by Michael Layton, is the one that has been in charge of all of Uzi's crazy customizations so far. It is located in Sewell, New Jersey, just about half an hour away from Uzi's hometown, Philadelphia. And they went all in with this insane project.
The Bentley Continental GT, which was previously a matte army green, now sports a dusted-off exterior as if it had been in the desert for years. It's fitted with a massive bulbar under its black grille, with what looks like rusty chainsaws coming out of its front bumper and an exoskeleton roll cage.
And actually, those aren't the only add-ons we can see on this build. There is also one on top of the roof, next to a spare tire, and another fitted on the driver's mirror, which actually seems to be an uzi submachine gun. It also comes with a set of pillows on top of the hood, which gives me the impression that the rapper wanted to create a similar feel to a war barricade.
The coupe is reportedly armored and bears the name of the customizer right on the top of the windshield. According to Stephen Sharer, whose Mercedes-AMG G 63 "Spy Wagen" was also at the car show, the interior of Lil Uzi Vert's Bentley boasts crocodile skin.
The spare tire was part of the "off-road" look the luxury car had received some years back. It also included a lift kit, massive fender flares, and an LED lights bar on the roof.
Chances are very high we'll not see Lil Uzi Vert drive this car around. So, we'll take it as it is, and admit that the customization is indeed interesting. And it’s exactly the type of modified car you want to be flaunting at a car show. Or when the Apocalypse starts.
