EVs Will Get More Media Representation Now Because General Motors and Netflix Say So

There has been an intensified conversation about electric vehicles in the last few years. And the EV talk is here to stay because most manufacturers plan to go fully electric in the future. And General Motors hopes to help with that transition by giving EVs a good media representation alongside Netflix.
The giant streaming platform is hoping to steer the conversation away from its password-sharing Spanish Inquisition, focusing on another hot topic: electric vehicles. And the automotive manufacturer General Motors is there to help it, thanks to its newly announced partnership.
The new campaign raises the question: "Why not an EV?" And it starts with a launch spot, 'EVs on Screen.'
The two released two separate clips involve both cars with an electric powertrain and one famous Netflix title. Oh, and for some reason, actor and comedian Will Ferrell, who stars in neither.
The first one, titled 'Directors,' shows him navigating in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the set of Netflix's 2022 hit film, 'Army of the Dead.' But he doesn't run into Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, or even Matthias Schweighofer, but actually, a zombie. In his goofy style, he asks the zombie how to get back to I-15 because he "took a wrong turn at the twisted piece of metal." The zombie just groans before Ferrell decides that he can handle it. The campaign's message, "Let's give Evs the stage they deserve," appears on screen before switching to a black background featuring the new Netflix-General Motors collab.
GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 heavy-duty pickup. Unveiled in 2022, the electrified Sierra is quite a vision and very powerful, too. Coming with two electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles, it's rated at 754 horsepower (764 ps) and 785 lb-ft (1,064 Nm) of torque in Max Power mode. Add to that an Ultium battery pack good for 400 miles (640 km) and an acceleration zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.6 seconds, and Will Ferrell was in no real danger from the zombie.
In the other ad, Will Ferrell cruises in the back seat of a Chevrolet Blazer EV in South Korea. It’s called 'Mask,' and you might've guessed it it's all about one of last year's most talked about Netflix shows, 'Squid Game.' One of the Masket Men from the staff was driving the EV, with Ferrell sharing some uncalled-for wisdom that "in some way, we all wear masks."
mid-size crossover SUV will offer several trims, the 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS, the latter being the fastest. It features an all-wheel drive setup, 557 horsepower , and 648 lb-ft (878 Nm) of torque, sprinting to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than four seconds, and up to 290 miles (467 km) of range. All of that comes with a starting price of $65,995 and will be available starting this fall.
Netflix and General Motors will officially announce their commitment to a more sustainable future with a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12. And over the course of next year, more EVs will grace the streaming giant’s official titles, including Love Is Blind, Queer Eye, and Unstable, which will include models like the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, and the Cadillac LYRIQ.
