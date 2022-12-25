These Are Some of the Most Generous Celebrities When It Comes to Luxurious Gift Giving

Another year passed, and Christmas came knocking down our chimneys, which means we get to spend time with our loved ones, eat yummy food, and exchange gifts.
While most people try their hardest to find thoughtful gifts, there are those with close-to-unlimited funds to surprise their significant others with luxury gifts. And we’re going to take a look at those who love splashing on luxury cars for the people in their lives. The Kardashian-Jenners
If we were to take the Kardashians one by one, we'd probably fill the list just with them. So, we'll take them as a whole. And it's not just Kim or Kylie getting and receiving expensive cars, although they definitely do. For example, Rob Kardashian treated Blac Chyna to a purple metallic Lamborghini Huracan as their engagement present years ago. Kanye West also gave Kim not just one but five Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC for Christmas. She previously treated him to a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also spent a lot of money on cars for each other, be they a Ferrari LaFerrari or a Rolls-Royce Wraith. And this year, Kris Jenner spent over $130,000 on buying electric Moke cars for all her six children last Christmas.
Let's not forget that, in November 2021, Kourtney Kardashian also stepped up and surprised her then-fiancé, now current husband, Travis Barker, with his "dream car," a 1987 Buick GNX. And the list goes on.
Diddy
While we could take a look at Diddy as the supreme car giver for his partners (he recently surprised City Girls’ Yung Miami with a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC), the music mogul loves buying cars for his family.
Chance, Jessie James, and D'Lila Star, who turned 16 this year. He previously treated both his son Justin Dior and his mom Janice to a Bentley Mulsanne. Anuel AA
Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA is also a big car giver. He had a two-year relationship with Karol G, which proves this theory when he splashed on a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 and a limited-edition black and yellow Rolls-Royce Wraith. She returned the favor with a Polaris Slingshot. This year, he surprised his girlfriend, Yailin, with a 2022 Bentley Bentayga.
Actress Gabrielle Union is married to former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, who loves cars. And, since she knows all that, she doesn’t miss an opportunity to surprise him with the cars he has always wanted. Like a 1974 Ford Bronco, which she got him for Father's Day, or a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL, which is the top of the range of the SL lineup. Cardi B and Offset
Although Cardi B doesn’t have a driver’s license, that didn’t stop her husband, rapper Offset, from buying her cars. Over the years, Offset surprised her with a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Lamborghini Urus. In return, she bought him a custom Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster.
The rapper loves cars, and he has plenty of them for himself. But he doesn't miss an opportunity to step up and treat the ones he loves with expensive cars. Just this year, he splashed on a Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack for his friend, a silver Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 for his cousin, a Porsche Cayenne for his mother, and a Mercedes-Benz GLE for his baby mama. Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez has treated CR7 to several cars over the years, including a black Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus and a Cadillac Escalade ESV this year. Ronaldo hasn't publicly gifted Georgina any expensive car, but given all the rides in his exclusive garage, she can take her pick out of them any day.
The City Girls singer and the rapper have been together since 2019, and they never miss an opportunity to show their love for each other, which, more often than not, includes cars. For her 29th birthday, Lil Uzi Vert treated her to a black McLaren 720S and also rented an adventure park so they could enjoy it without endless queues and people gawking at them. She returned the favor with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear, plus a BMW G 310 R Sport. That wasn't all because this year, for her 30th birthday, he continued the luxury gift-giving with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
