Sean Combs Gives His Twin Daughters Matching Range Rovers for Their 16th Birthday

Turning 16 is a big deal, but for the majority of people in the United States, it’s a rite of passage, marking the first concrete step towards adulthood, because it’s the legal age to drive a car. What better way to celebrate it, then, than with a new car?
If they’re lucky, many 16-year-olds get their parents’ hand-me-down car, or a decent used one. Luckier ones might get a brand new small vehicle, but the one-percenters are spoiled for choices. Look no further than Sean Combs’ twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie for an example.
This weekend, Diddy’s daughters celebrated their sweet sixteen with a party so lavish as it befits the offspring of the music mogul who’s had almost as many names as Prince himself – the music icon, not some random member of a royal family. The party included live performances from some of the hottest musical acts of the moment, two outfit changes themed as Power RRangers, and a very public showing of the moment they got their gifts. After all, if you get an awesome birthday present and there’s no one around to cheer you on, does it even count? You don’t really have to answer that.
D’Lila and Jessie were not disappointed: their father, Diddy (now going by the stage name Love), bought them matching Range Rovers, one in white and one in black, just like they had asked. The cars were parked in front of the venue were the party was held, and had been adorned with giant red bows. The twins were thrilled with them, and even got behind the wheel to honk the horn.
Considering Diddy is worth an estimated $900 million, it makes sense for him to want to splurge on his children, and family in general. Readers from the MTV generation will probably recall the early days of reality television on the network, and how Diddy spent $360,000 on a Maybach for son Justin’s milestone birthday. That one wasn’t documented for social media, because there was little of it back then, but for the MTV series Super Sweet Sixteen.
Also on the show, Justin got to go jewelry shopping with an entire crew, and hang out with Nicki Minaj and other rappers before and during his big party that counted with over 1,000 guests. What we’re saying is that the moment when the twin girls got their Rovers was perhaps the tamest of a wild, celebrity-packed night of festivities.
