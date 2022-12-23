BMW Brings Some Christmas Cheer via the Infotainment System

Infotainment systems in new cars feature more gimmicks and advanced tech than most phones, which results in endless possibilities when it comes to useful and fun features. BMW took advantage of this technology to throw some Christmas cheer at us through our cars’ displays.
Infotainment systems in cars have come a long way. Just take a look at the pixelated, sad, displays we had 15 years ago and the ones we have now. You can use the Tesla display to play games and create a cozy environment with a fireplace. So it’s safe to say that car tech has come a long way.
Now, with that said, it’s hard for manufacturers, especially top-tier ones, to come up with new ways to top each other. Just think about it, what more can they add when you find big, digital drivers-displays and an infotainment screen bigger than my TV at home?
Manufacturers have to think of clever ways to keep their customers entertained. And BMW has done that, with a new, let’s call it, Christmas special to the drivers and their passengers happy holidays.
They announced this update via Twitter, with a short, but cozy-feeling video depicting the new feature. This little animated feature will be available by telling your BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant “Hey BMW, Happy Holidays.”
The availability of this gimmick will depend on the country and vehicle model, so if you start screaming at your BMW assistant and it’s not doing anything, this might be the reason. We don’t know yet exactly what regions and what models will get this, so it’s up to you to find out.
As I said, we’ve reached a point in-car technology where it’s pretty hard to come up with something special, especially when it comes to top manufacturers. When we talk about top brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Audi, you name it, everything is so high quality that it’s hard to differentiate one from another for new customers.
In this department, BMW is in the uppermost echelon, with beautiful digital driver displays and high-quality and advanced infotainment systems. This little Christmas special is a way to make the customer feel special and to create a connection between him and the car. It’s a small gift, but it feels like there is more than a soulless machine.
Die-hard petrolheads will argue that cars today are losing their soul and that there is nothing to keep you attached to the machine that you are piloting. That can be true, as cars these days are over-engineered in the safety department, making you feel more like a passenger than the person in command. Touches like these help keep that feeling of an unshakable connection with the car alive. So, for this, good job, BMW!
Enjoy an animated feature on your vehicle's* display to wish you and your passengers a happy holiday. Ask your BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant 'Hey BMW, Happy Holidays' to activate.— BMW (@BMW) December 23, 2022
*Availability of festive animation depending on country and vehicle model. pic.twitter.com/2qxc47xruK