Diddy Seemingly Bought Yung Miami a White-on-White Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Diddy and City Girls’ Yung Miami have been dating for a while and it looks like he treats her to the best of things. Because Yung Miami just introduced her latest whip, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 that seems to be from Diddy.
This summer, Diddy spent a lot of time in Southern Europe on several luxury yachts, be it with friends or family. And one of the holidays included his girlfriend, City Girls star Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee. Back in July, she shared a glimpse of their lavish vacation on Aalto yacht in Capri, Italy.
But now the music mogul continues to treat his girlfriend to the finest things. In a new post shared on her Instagram account, Yung Miami introduced everyone to her brand-new ride, a white Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. She wrote in the caption: “Thank you Papi,” which hints the luxury SUV comes from none other than Diddy, for whom she uses that nickname.
We already know that Diddy has a taste for luxury things. With a net worth estimated at $900 million as of 2022, the rapper, record producer, record executive, actor, and entrepreneur also owns a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, in black. So now, they can mix and match.
Mercedes-Maybach, the luxury subbrand of Mercedes-Benz, introduced the SUV in late 2019. It comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, which, paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid drive system, delivers 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. The electric motor adds another 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, putting out a total of 571 horsepower (579 ps) and 723 lb-ft (980 Nm), available temporarily, based on the driving situation.
Based on these figures, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
In the set of pictures shared, Yung Miami seemed absolutely thrilled with her new gift, and even sipped some champagne in the back seat of the luxury SUV.
