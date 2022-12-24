Rapper Lil Baby Gets the “Perfect Gift” for Christmas, a Yamaha Banshee

There's another four-wheeler in rapper Lil Baby's garage, as he just received a custom Yamaha Banshee as an early Christmas present which he called the "perfect gift."
Rapper Lil Baby loves luxurious, expensive things, but he's always looking for a new adventure. And he seems to have just got the perfect thing to get his adrenaline pumping.
On Thursday, December 22, rapper Lil Baby took to social media to reveal his "perfect gift:" a Yamaha Banshee from @2knois2luv. He shared a short clip on his Instagram Stories with the quad bike with its engine roaring to life as he gave his followers a short tour of it. He added that she always gets him "the perfect gifts." She replied by re-sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, adding a fire emoji and two exclamation points.
The one he received is black with orange accents and has "Custom Edition" marked on it in orange, with a camo wrap body, black leather seat, custom side steps, and new brake levers.
The Yamaha Banshee is originally powered by a two-stroke, twin-cylinder 350-cc engine. However, based on the inscription on the side, the one Lil Baby received might've gotten some power boost because it says it comes with a 421-cc power mill.
The Yamaha Banshee 350 was introduced from 1987 until 2012, although it was no longer sold in the U.S. after 2006. However, the rapper didn’t specify which model year the quad bike is.
Besides the new Yamaha Banshee, Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, owns another quad bike, but the electric all-terrain Tesla Cyberquad that seems to be the scaled-down version for kids.
When he's not on the new Yamaha Banshee or his Tesla Cyberquad, Lil Baby is usually flying in private helicopters or jets or riding in one of the expensive cars from his garage. His fleet includes a white Mercedes-Maybach S 580, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus in Metallic Baby Blue Pearl, a "Plum Crazy" 2021 RAM 1500 TRX, and a Lamborghini Urus with a white exterior and black and red accents.
Lil Baby isn’t the only famous rapper who recently got a Yamaha Banshee. Just a few weeks ago, producer ATL Jacob decided to go big and surprised rapper Future with a custom Yamaha Banshee for his 39th birthday. The rapper shared the gift on his Instagram Stories on November 30, saying that his "brother came through for me."
And now Future and Lil Baby can both take their twin-stroke quad bikes out for a spin. But they should be very careful because this four-wheeler is famously known to be surprisingly fast. And it takes just one second for everything to go wrong. And "Prince of Darkness" Ozzy Osborne is proof of that, as he had an accident that nearly killed him in 2003 while riding a Yamaha Banshee. But surely Future and Lil Baby will be more careful. Hopefully.
