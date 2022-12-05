Fans Slam Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Again for Taking Two Separate Jets to Miami

It looks like they didn't agree on just one and settled for taking both of them recently on their trip to Miami, Florida. The couple attended the 2022 Art Basel in Miami Beach, which was the hottest spot for celebrities this weekend.
But, since both Kylie and Travis own their own private jet, they didn't take just one of the two. Instead, they arrived in Miami within a short time span of each other. The famous Twitter account Celeb Jets revealed the two of them left Miami, Florida, and landed in Van Nuys, California, before flying again to their private hangar in Camarillo, California.
Neither explained their reason to take two private jets to the same destination. But the move caused some uproar online. Several fans took to social media to accuse the two of them of complete disregard for the climate change crisis.
Fans called Kylie and Travis "selfish" for needlessly polluting the environment with emissions from two planes when only one was necessary.
"Does she not realize this is the same planet her kids have to live on too?" one fan emphasized, with another writing, "Like fine they obviously don’t care about anyone else but their kids are going to suffer from global warming, too. These people are unimaginably selfish." Another follower sarcastically commented, “Fortunately, I use paper straws.”
Kylie's private aircraft, called Kylie Air, is a custom Bombardier Global 7500, with a custom white-pink livery. Meanwhile, the rapper's, Cactus Jack LLC, is an Embraer E-Series jet, a 2015 ERJ-190-100.
Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, was also in Miami these days, and she obviously traveled in her own private jet, a Gulfstream G 650 ER.
Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off near Miami, Florida, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~5h08m. pic.twitter.com/QwwSpuVyrl— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) December 3, 2022
Kylie Jenner's Jet Landed in Van Nuys, California, US. Apx. flt. time 5 Hours : 4 Mins. pic.twitter.com/zM7YbBZsMv— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) December 4, 2022
Kylie Jenner's Jet Landed in Camarillo, California, US. Apx. flt. time 11 Mins. pic.twitter.com/u1oj9X8UwA— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) December 4, 2022
Travis Scott's (Cactus Jack LLC) Jet Landed near Miami, Florida, US. Apx. flt. time 4 Hours : 17 Mins. pic.twitter.com/9ufXUFBal3— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) December 4, 2022
Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Van Nuys, California, US. Going to Camarillo, California, US (KCMA, Camarillo International Airport) arriving in ~6m. pic.twitter.com/REX00KII8P— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) December 4, 2022