On His Birthday, Kodak Black Treated His Cousin to a Silver Corvette C8 After Graduation

Kodak Black wants his family members to know he loves and appreciates them, especially when they do well in school. So, instead of wanting presents for his birthday, he celebrated it by giving his cousin a last-gen Corvette.
Kodak Black is all about celebrating his wealth and fame with his family and friends. While he spends a lot of time flaunting his fortune on social media, what he loves even more is showing off how well he gets along with everyone.
The rapper just celebrated his 25th birthday on June 11, but instead of throwing a huge party, he wanted to do something nice for the people he loves. In this case, his cousin who just graduated school. So, as a way to honor the achievement, Kodak Black pulled up to his cousin's house in a silver Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 and revealed that it was his graduation gift.
He documented it all on social media, starting with a one-minute video of him driving the sports car. He wrote in the caption: “Pulled Up Corvette Jus To Give Da Vette To My Kuzzin & It’s My Birthday. Rock Dat Silver Fa Y’all Gemini.”
The next video shows him meeting up with his cousin and telling him that the silver sports car now belongs to him. He wrote that it was because his cousin always believed in him, and he was very proud to see him graduate school.
The mid-engine sports car comes with a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine that sends 490 horsepower (497 ps) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The C8 is able to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).
With all things considered, plus its exotic exterior, his cousin couldn’t have been more excited about it, and his reaction was wholesome. You can watch it below.
