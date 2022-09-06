Cardi B Throws Supercar-Themed Party With Several Real Lamborghinis for 1YO Son

As a rule, the range of a newborn or toddler’s interests isn’t particularly impressive – not unless you count food, exploring the world through whatever means possible (but mostly by touch), and the love and attention of the family. Things might be different with celebrities’ kids.
Cardi B and Offset, never the celebrity couple to shy away from lavish displays of affection and outrageous birthday parties, celebrated their son’s first birthday at the weekend. While most parents will choose a theme even for this milestone that only the adult guests will ever remember, Cardi and Offset went all out. They opted for a supercar-themed bash that actually included real Lamborghini as static displays.
Cardi and Offset are among the most popular rappers and entrepreneurs of the moment, and they can definitely afford it. Together, they also boast a very impressive collection of cars, and we have a feeling that those three Lamborghinis used as displays were probably loaners from the family garage.
Most kids love toy cars, and Wave Set Cephus, Cardi and Offset’s boy is no different. But he, unlike most boys, got a car-themed party even us grown-ups would have loved, including the real Lambos, several car models, another couple of Lambos made of balloons, and plenty of automotive-inspired party accessories. Wave won’t remember any of it, but a good time was had by all, if social media posts are any indication.
At one point, the guest of honor himself arrived at the party in style, at the wheel of what looked like a blinged-out, customized Mercedes G-Wagen, the kiddie version. His sister, Kulture, helped out by pushing the kiddie car when their dad wasn’t operating it remotely. Wave seemed as interested in all that was happening as any other toddler his age, which is not really saying a lot.
As noted above, Cardi and Offset are quite the collectors of fancy rides, which they prefer custom. They seem to have a soft spot for Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces, with the former being among the first entries into the now reputable collection, and Cardi taking great pride at having been able to pay for them in cash. Clearly, these two are looking to share the love for Lambos with their young son, from a very young age.
