Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Yellow Raptor Bus Looks Bonkers, All Because of AI CGI

Even though North America is pummeled by one of the worst winter storms of recent years and millions in Canada and the United States sure had a frightful Christmas, school is just around the corner.
Most schools in North America will open classes after winter recess as soon as January 3rd if the weather allows it. So, it may be the ripe time to think about how they ride to and from school. Both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of the virtual automotive world, as it turns out!
As far as the latter is concerned, let us meet with the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who seems to be thinking that kids need a slab of cool new bus rides to school and back after the holidays. But first, a word of caution. In case you did not know, this digital creator brings us “automotive designs from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence.”
As such, he is one of the controversial users of AI-aided automotive design, so maybe this is why his digital automotive projects give up the faint (or strong) vibe that something is virtually off. Now that we have the CGI air cleared out, here is the pixel master’s recent digital mashup of various automotive brands with an iconic series of yellow school buses. And, as always, one needs to pick a favorite, so that is also what we did.
Thus, in between Mazda yellow buses that looked snatched from the JDM 1960s or Lamborghini double-deckers that seemed ready for schools to be ‘attacked’ by yellow-hue-loving aliens, there was also our definite favorite and/or the ultimate channel fan’s pick. The latter was even dubbed as the “Buick Grand International,” just for fun, whereas our choice goes to the slightly smaller ‘Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Yellow Bus Raptor.’
But please allow us to explain our new moniker. Remember how we said that AI-assisted design gives strange vibes? Well, the muscle car x yellow bus mashup looks and sounds bonkers indeed – complete with a brawny hood, muscled fenders, or some concave aftermarket wheels and drag radials! But there is also the slightly altered ‘pony’ sigil that now looks exactly like a stillborn velociraptor if you ask about our two cents on the matter…
Anyway, back to nicer things. Do note that we are dealing with a CGI expert who actually loves kids – and is not in the business of frightening them. So, although the cheerful Santa is already back from delivering gifts, here are some of the imagined new sleigh rides he used for this digital automotive season embedded second below. Again, our favorite pick of the lot is simple – aka the vintage ‘Audi’ bobsleigh…
As far as the latter is concerned, let us meet with the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who seems to be thinking that kids need a slab of cool new bus rides to school and back after the holidays. But first, a word of caution. In case you did not know, this digital creator brings us “automotive designs from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence.”
As such, he is one of the controversial users of AI-aided automotive design, so maybe this is why his digital automotive projects give up the faint (or strong) vibe that something is virtually off. Now that we have the CGI air cleared out, here is the pixel master’s recent digital mashup of various automotive brands with an iconic series of yellow school buses. And, as always, one needs to pick a favorite, so that is also what we did.
Thus, in between Mazda yellow buses that looked snatched from the JDM 1960s or Lamborghini double-deckers that seemed ready for schools to be ‘attacked’ by yellow-hue-loving aliens, there was also our definite favorite and/or the ultimate channel fan’s pick. The latter was even dubbed as the “Buick Grand International,” just for fun, whereas our choice goes to the slightly smaller ‘Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Yellow Bus Raptor.’
But please allow us to explain our new moniker. Remember how we said that AI-assisted design gives strange vibes? Well, the muscle car x yellow bus mashup looks and sounds bonkers indeed – complete with a brawny hood, muscled fenders, or some concave aftermarket wheels and drag radials! But there is also the slightly altered ‘pony’ sigil that now looks exactly like a stillborn velociraptor if you ask about our two cents on the matter…
Anyway, back to nicer things. Do note that we are dealing with a CGI expert who actually loves kids – and is not in the business of frightening them. So, although the cheerful Santa is already back from delivering gifts, here are some of the imagined new sleigh rides he used for this digital automotive season embedded second below. Again, our favorite pick of the lot is simple – aka the vintage ‘Audi’ bobsleigh…