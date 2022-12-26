Cristiano Ronaldo Received a Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas From His Own Santa, Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo might’ve had a difficult year professionally, but “Santa” (read as Georgina Rodriguez) did think he was nice enough to receive a Rolls-Royce Dawn this Christmas.
Just a few days ago, Georgina Rodriguez made the list for our most generous celebrities who love splashing on expensive stuff for their families or significant others. And after treating Cristiano Ronaldo to a Cadillac Escalade ESV for his 37th birthday, here she strikes again.
Because for Christmas, Georgina surprised Cristiano Ronaldo with a Rolls-Royce Dawn. The Portuguese professional soccer player shared a picture of his new luxury ride on social media on December 26, which had a large red bow on its hood, writing, "Thank you, my love." While this year has been quite difficult for Ronaldo professionally, since he left Manchester United and with Portugal was elimited in the quarter-finals in the 2022 World Cup, he really needed a win.
And he received one. The convertible comes with a two-tone white and silver exterior and white upholstery. On her page, Georgina posted a video showing their magical Christmas which also included the moment she surprised her partner with the Dawn. They didn't waste any more time and all hopped inside the convertible, alongside their children, with Ronaldo opening and closing the soft top.
Besides the Rolls-Royce Dawn, the smaller children received bikes, and Cristiano's eldest son, Cristiano Jr., 12, receiving a racing cockpit simulator from Next Level Racing.
Coming back to the Dawn, the model is the only current convertible in the British luxury car manufacturer’s lineup, which makes it quite exclusive, all about luxury and comfort. But it also comes with quite a performance thanks to its 6.6-liter V12 engine which delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Besides all the luxury, the Dawn checks all the right boxes when it comes to performance, as well, because it can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph). All of these obviously don’t come cheap, with the convertible’s starting price reaching $359,250. But that is not an issue for someone like Georgina Rodriguez, who boasts a net worth of $10 million thanks to her job as a model and social media influencer.
Besides the Cadillac Escalade ESV and the new Rolls-Royce Dawn, Georgina has previously treated the soccer star with a black Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus for his 35th birthday in 2020.
The famous soccer star, who is currently a free agent, has one of the most expensive car collections in the soccer world. Rated at around $20 million, his garage hosts a lot of different models. Among the most "casual" rides from his fleet are the Lamborghini Urus, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, a McLaren MP4-12C, a Ferrari 599 GTO, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a Bentley Flying Spur, and an Aston Martin DBX.
When it comes to even more expensive cars, he has a few Bugattis, including a Chiron, a Veyron Sport Vitesse, and also is rumored to have spent $9 million on a Centodieci, plus a McLaren Senna, a Ferrari Monza SP2. And now, he also has a Rolls-Royce Dawn.
