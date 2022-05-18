Yo Gotti’s $1.2 Million Birthday Present to Himself: Twin Custom Rolls-Royce Phantoms

What’s the point of making money hand over fist if you don’t splurge a little bit on yourself, too? On the same note, what’s the point of doing that if you don’t show it off on social media?
Flexing is a big part of today’s culture, and it’s particularly prevalent in hip-hop. Whether it’s diamond jewelry and designer duds, custom rides or private jets, rap artists do adhere to “the flashier the better” motto. But these days, nothing happens if it’s not documented on social media, so here’s Yo Gotti showing off his birthday present to himself.
Presents, in the plural.
Each year on his birthday, Yo Gotti splurges on himself ahead of a several-day bash that turns into a mini-festival. His money, his business – and he has about $16 million of it. For his 41st birthday, which is on May 19, the rapper treated himself to a pair of twinning Rolls-Royce Phantoms. True to tradition, he documented the pick-up on social media, including it in one of those faux-motivational posts about being blessed and working hard, and living the best life.
At first, he posted an IG Story in which he was seen riding around in a car with a stack of money on his lap. Then, he went right into the Rolls-Royce showroom and showed off his two new rides: twinning Phantoms with an interior made custom for him. It’s bright yellow, “da lemonade” as he calls it, and it features a pattern that’s unique in the United States, for the time being.
He doesn’t say why just one such Phantom wasn’t enough, but he wouldn’t be the first to favor pairs of similar-looking or even identical cars. Cristiano Ronaldo famously buys two of everything, including cars.
Photos in the gallery, as well as the video embedded at the bottom of the page, offer a pretty good look at the cars. Yo Gotti doesn’t say whether other modifications have been made for him aside from the lemon yellow interior, but he does make a point of stressing – several times – that he’s paying $1.2 million for the pair. *Please be advised that the video below contains graphic language that might offend.
