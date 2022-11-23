Cristiano Ronaldo Says Goodbye to Man United and Hello to New Jacob & Co Watch Collection

Cristiano Ronaldo has just debuted his new collection with Jacob & Co, which includes four different timepieces, all with his image on them. And it comes just in time following his goodbye to Manchester United.
Shortly after becoming the first person to reach 500 million followers on Instagram, the Portuguese professional soccer unveiled a new collaboration timepiece with Jacob & Co. while in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. The new collection is called Jacob & Co x CR7 and is based on the Epic X model.
Ronaldo wore the Flight x CR7 Baguette model, which is limited to 100 units and comes with a price of $145,000, with customers set to receive their order starting April 2023.
It has a 44mm 18k rose gold case, with 18k rose gold bezel set and 26 baguette-cut white diamonds. It's water resistant, and the vertical movement structure comes with CR7 design details, with the soccer star's presence found everywhere, including both left and right pillars, plus his image on the case back, with skeleton barrel cover shaped like a football. It has a Red theme, which is the color of Portugal's flag and National Soccer Team.
When it comes to the juicy part, it looks like the new watch might be a dig at his now-former team, Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo started his career with the Premier League team and left to join Real Madrid for a few seasons before returning in 2021. But he was openly unhappy with the team and recently did an internet-breaking interview with Piers Morgan about how the team didn’t want him anymore.
So, the watch he was wearing seems to sport an image of him scoring a goal against Manchester United from his time at Real Madrid. Shortly after, the team officially announced they are parting ways.
The Jacob & Co x CR7 collection includes three more options. The second-priciest is the “Heart of CR7 Baguette,” with a $117,000 price tag, with 18k rose gold bezel set and 26 baguette-cut white diamonds. And there are two more “affordable” versions for both timepieces, starting at $28,000 for the "Heart of CR7,” an emerald-green option, and a "Flight of CR7" watch, priced at $56,000.
