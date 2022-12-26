2024 Porsche Panamera Rendered With No Camo to Mess With Our Minds

If this Porsche Panamera drove past me, then I would probably think it’s the current iteration. But it is not, because what we have here is the upcoming one, which is being tested in various environments and fine-tuned by engineers likely on a daily basis.
As imagined by the peeps at Kolesa, the executive car from the Zuffenhausen company, and their most practical non-electric ride yet that doesn’t sport too many inches between its belly and the road (ahem, Macan, ahem Cayenne), looks more like a facelift rather than a new generation.
And that is probably what it will be, an extensive mid-cycle refresh meant to keep it on the competitive side of the segment for a few more years, as the second-gen has been around since 2016. But you’d better get used to it, because this is Porsche we’re talking about, and they’re not known for messing around with winning recipes.
It’s hard to spot the novelties without a proper side-by-side comparison, hence the official pictures of the current-gen Panamera shared in the gallery next to the renderings. It has a similar face, albeit with fewer soft lines, new headlamps and bumper, and different lines running across the sides. There is a new thin lighting signature at the rear, make and model logos on the tailgate, because it is still a liftback, and quad exhaust tips.
Behind the center-locking wheels wrapped in sticky tires from Michelin, it has bright green brake calipers that hug the large discs, as it needs the extra stopping power since it was imagined in the Turbo S specification. The current one sits almost at the top of the range, under the Turbo S E-Hybrid, has 620 horsepower for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and a 196 mph (315 kph) top speed with summer tires on its feet. Only the people directly involved in the project know how much oomph the new one will boast, but it should be a hair quicker than its predecessor if they decide to upgrade the powertrain that is.
On a more positive note for those who are not exactly into EVs these days, the 2024 Porsche Panamera is expected to be the last of its kind to feature internal combustion engines. It will be underpinned by the same VW Group MSB platform as its predecessor, otherwise shared with the Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur, and should have a very similar footprint, and likely an identical wheelbase length. Nonetheless, keep in mind that Porsche hasn’t said anything about it yet, so you’d better take these as rumors, with the proverbial pinch of salt until it debuts, probably sometime in 2023, before arriving at dealers as a 2024 model.
