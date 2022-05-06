2024 Porsche Panamera Looks Almost Ready to Chew Through Your Savings

Remember those Porsche Panamera prototypes that we’ve seen these past few months? It seems that the Stuttgart company isn’t planning another mid-cycle refresh of the second generation, but an entirely new model.
Don’t mind the restraint looks, as Porsche is not exactly known for giving their cars drastic makeovers, so in all likelihood, the average Joe won’t be able to tell the new Panamera apart from the old one(s). Still, there are a few novelties, such as the redesigned front and rear lighting units, bumpers, and new body panels, with different lines running across the sides.
Don’t look for anything drastic in terms of cabin design either, though everything will be new here as well. And as it happens, we have proof of that, as our man with the cam managed to get close enough to a prototype to capture a few images of the interior. They are not the most revealing, as part of the dashboard panel was still under wraps, and the test driver wasn't happy to see the camera, but it is a first (apparently) unofficial glimpse inside the next-gen Panamera.
Evolutionary is the key word here too, with a wide center screen incorporated in the middle of the dashboard, next to the digital instrument cluster positioned further back. The center console is all-new, and it has a split-vent design, separated in the middle by the hazard lights button, and another to turn the traction control off and on. It doesn’t seem to have changed at all yet, but the steering wheel will be new too, and so will the door cards, seats, and everything else.
It is likely that the third gen will be the last Panamera ever to feature internal combustion engines. Thus, look for the usual gasoline mills, joined perhaps by one diesel in Europe, and a few electrified powertrains. The official unveiling should happen towards the end of next year, and it could launch as a 2024 model.
