Do Not Let This Prototype Fool You, as It Hides the Next-Gen Porsche Panamera

In early January 2022, we reported about a new facelift planned in the Porsche Panamera range. At first, when we got a fresh set of spy shots with a Panamera-based prototype, we did not give it too much attention. Except for one small thing, the vehicle in the photo gallery is not just a facelift of the Panamera, it is the next-generation model.
Yes, make no mistake by confusing it with a mere facelift, as the latter has already been spied while testing in winter conditions. While you may think that this prototype is a mere evolution of it, as it comes with new headlights, which is just a deception, as there are many other changes at play here.
First, the C pillars are camouflaged on the prototype that you can see in the photo gallery, while the one from January had no such camouflage. Moreover, the trunk opening looks different, as do the rear lights, which are thinner. That may be too much of a change for a facelift, but things do not stop here.
Instead, the fuel filler cap has a different position, while still being on the right side of the body. A close look at the space between the front wheel and the passenger compartment, namely, the line between the door and the front fender.
You will notice that there is a panel that was installed with pop-rivets or screws and then covered in camouflage. It may be fitted there to attempt to play a trick on us that there are no changes in wheelbase.
As you can imagine, a facelift does not come with such dramatic changes, and this vehicle is just a mule for the upcoming generation of the Panamera. It still has tailpipes, pronounced ones even, which means that Porsche still intends to offer the next model with an internal combustion engine.
Covering it up with camouflage is almost worthless, as it is easy as pie to figure out what is going on with this vehicle if you know where to look. Moreover, if you zoom on some photos, in full CSI-Miami style, you will be able to read the Porsche lettering on the front brake calipers.
