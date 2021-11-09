2022 Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition To Land in U.S. This Spring From $101,900

Porsche will add a new and exclusive specification to its Panamera range in the U.S. this upcoming spring, dubbed Platinum Edition. The new spec will be available on the entry-level Panamera, the Panamera 4 and the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.
Prices will start from $101,900 as far as the 325 hp Panamera Platinum Edition is concerned, while the other two variants will set you back upwards of $106,000 and $115,200, respectively, excluding the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee.
Visual changes include 21-inch Exclusive Design sport wheels, featuring a Satin Platinum finish, although 20-inch Panamera Style wheels are still available as an alternative. That same finish can also be found on the air outlet grilles, as well as the model designation and the Porsche lettering at the rear. The cars also come with LED Matrix Design headlights with high-beam assistant, high-gloss black side window trims, black sport tailpipes and Exclusive design taillights.
Buyers will be able to choose between 13 different standard and metallic paint colors, as well as four optional Special colors, to go with the even more exclusive Custom Colors, which are of course available on the Panamera Platinum Edition.
Inside, you’ll find brushed aluminum door sill guards with ‘Platinum Edition’ lettering, Porsche crests embossed in the headrests, black brushed aluminum cabin trim, a Bose Surround Sound system, soft-close doors (as standard), 14-way comfort seats with comfort memory (heated and ventilated), plus four-zone climate control.
All Platinum Edition Panamera models will feature the carmaker’s Adaptive Air Suspension with PASM (allows you to select different ride heights and firmness levels), Blind Spot Monitoring with Lane Change Assist and Power Steering Plus. The latter reduces steering effort at low speeds. Also available is the Porsche Communication Management system (PCM), which boasts Wireless Android Auto and Wireless Apple CarPlay, as well as SiriusXM 360L.
All in all, the entry-level Panamera Platinum Edition will set you back $13,500 more than the base-spec Panamera on which it is based.
