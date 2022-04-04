2024 Porsche Panamera Spied Yet Again, Time to Get a Better Look

A month and a half ago, we caught our first glimpse of the 2024 Porsche Panamera. As we noted at the time, it was not just a facelift, but a prototype of the next-generation model. The generation in question will be significantly refurbished, despite bearing a resemblance to the ongoing one.
The new Panamera is set to be the last of its kind offered with an internal combustion engine. Porsche is reportedly not developing an all-new platform just for it, but just working on the further development of an existing design.
Therefore, a thorough facelift is in the works, and it will involve completely new shapes and designs for the front and the rear, as you can already observe. The silhouette will stay the same, though, but it appears that many elements are different from what can be found on the current car.
For example, the upcoming Panamera will get a different position for its gas tank, as well as for other important components that are hidden from view. The interior will be thoroughly revised and with just a few elements kept in their place, but the full scoop on the latter should come later, as we approach its 2024 launch date.
The size of the passenger compartment will stay the same, but Porsche will continue to refine the Panamera to make it better in every possible way.
Evidently, not everyone will be happy with the changes, but any real customer can just get the ongoing model while it's still available, before it is replaced by the new one.
Once the 2024 Panamera reaches the market, it will be difficult to say what will happen to the model once its lifecycle is completed. After all, Porsche already offers a four-door electric vehicle in two body styles, both close to the Panamera in style and shape. We are many years away from that moment, though, so pace yourself and just wait for the next new Porsche to be revealed.
