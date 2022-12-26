Kim Kardashian Adds a New Car to Her Silver-Grey Fleet, a 2022 Range Rover

It had been quite a while since Kim Kardashian purchased a car, but the wait is over. Because she has recently splashed on a new Range Rover that comes with a custom silver exterior.
For many people, Kim Kardashian, 42, is a reality star and socialite who loves posting pretty pictures on social media. But while she’s all that, she’s a businesswoman whose net worth is over $1.8 billion, and also a self-described car girl who knows what she wants when it comes to her vehicles.
Kim is actually notorious for having all the things around her match and her cars didn’t escape the trend. She has her Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in the same “ghost gray” exterior and they all come from the same dealership she always works with, Platinum Motorsport Group. It also reportedly cost her more than $100k just to get them in the same shade.
And Kim has yet another car joining her fleet, a 2022 Range Rover. Although Platinum Motorsport didn’t reveal which trim Kim went for, they did add that she opted for the LWB, meaning the long wheelbase version. And, since she’s a mom of four, she does need a lot of space for all her children, which she shares with rapper Kanye “Ye” West.
The SUV comes custom painted in a "KK Pantone" Satin Silver Metallic, with the middle section of the SUV between the roof of the body remaining black. Meanwhile, the cabin received an elegant black and white color combo. Among other changes, the Range Rover has a lower suspension and has been fitted with custom 24" aftermarket modular wheels, which are the result of a Cactus Jack x Forgiato collaboration. And if the name Cactus Jack rings a bell to you, it's because of Kim's brother-in-law, Travis Scott, who owns the brand.
Initially, the SUV was white from stock, but the custom shop from Los Angeles, California, worked hard to get it to Kim's standards. According to the Instagram caption, the build was completed at the beginning of the year, but it has just been unveiled online.
George Keshishyan, the founder of Platinum Motorsports, discussed the upgrades in a lengthy video showing the Range Rover, which you can see below, and revealed she was one of the first people to buy the Range Rover from the new generation. Obviously, she immediately sent it to get some upgrades. He also praised Kim for her decision to lower her SUV instead of lifting it and called the result of their most recent collaboration a "monster that looks like it just got dropped off from the future" and said Kim would be taking delivery of it shortly.
In the summer of 2021, she had purchased another KK x Pantone vehicle, a Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography with the same Platinum Special Pantone Satin Silver paint job. And the two Range Rovers will perfectly match the rest of Kim's silver-grey garage.
Kim is actually notorious for having all the things around her match and her cars didn’t escape the trend. She has her Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in the same “ghost gray” exterior and they all come from the same dealership she always works with, Platinum Motorsport Group. It also reportedly cost her more than $100k just to get them in the same shade.
And Kim has yet another car joining her fleet, a 2022 Range Rover. Although Platinum Motorsport didn’t reveal which trim Kim went for, they did add that she opted for the LWB, meaning the long wheelbase version. And, since she’s a mom of four, she does need a lot of space for all her children, which she shares with rapper Kanye “Ye” West.
The SUV comes custom painted in a "KK Pantone" Satin Silver Metallic, with the middle section of the SUV between the roof of the body remaining black. Meanwhile, the cabin received an elegant black and white color combo. Among other changes, the Range Rover has a lower suspension and has been fitted with custom 24" aftermarket modular wheels, which are the result of a Cactus Jack x Forgiato collaboration. And if the name Cactus Jack rings a bell to you, it's because of Kim's brother-in-law, Travis Scott, who owns the brand.
Initially, the SUV was white from stock, but the custom shop from Los Angeles, California, worked hard to get it to Kim's standards. According to the Instagram caption, the build was completed at the beginning of the year, but it has just been unveiled online.
George Keshishyan, the founder of Platinum Motorsports, discussed the upgrades in a lengthy video showing the Range Rover, which you can see below, and revealed she was one of the first people to buy the Range Rover from the new generation. Obviously, she immediately sent it to get some upgrades. He also praised Kim for her decision to lower her SUV instead of lifting it and called the result of their most recent collaboration a "monster that looks like it just got dropped off from the future" and said Kim would be taking delivery of it shortly.
In the summer of 2021, she had purchased another KK x Pantone vehicle, a Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography with the same Platinum Special Pantone Satin Silver paint job. And the two Range Rovers will perfectly match the rest of Kim's silver-grey garage.