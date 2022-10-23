Kim Kardashian Goes to Vegas in Kylie Jenner’s Jet, Can’t Land Because of High Winds

When you’re part of one of the most famous families of our times, throwing regular parties may be too mainstream, as luxurious as they may be. So, for Kim Kardashian, one of her birthday parties was on Kylie Jenner’s private jet, on her way to Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the jet couldn't land because of high winds and had to go back.
Kim Kardashian is a model, businesswoman, and media personality. And she has just turned 42 years old. The occasion couldn’t have passed unnoticed, as her family did everything to show her how loved she is. One of the ways was a surprise party on Kylie Jenner’s jet.
The party crew, which included Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and their mom, Kris Jenner, plus a few of Kim’s friends, hopped on Kylie’s private jet, planning to fly to Las Vegas, Nevada, for dinner and an Usher concert. But as they got close to Vegas, high winds deterred the plane from landing, as there were gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph), so they made a U-turn back to Los Angeles, California.
On her Instagram Stories, Kim documented it all, from getting on the plane and the fact that they couldn't land in Vegas. In one of the videos, she wrote that, "the birthday surprises continue..." as she went up the airstairs. Above the jet, in silver balloons, "HBD KIM" hung in the air. As she entered the airplane, Kim gave us a good look at the interior of her younger sister's jet, who was the first one in the family to acquire one.
The plane in question is a Bombardier Global 7500, which comes with GE Passport engines, giving it a range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), and a top speed of 0.925 Mach (982 kph).
Similar to Kim's jet, which is a Gulfstream G650ER, Kylie's airplane is also customized to her liking, which includes luxurious beige leather seats with her initials on the headrests, a large TV, and pink walls.
As we can see in Kim's video, the main cabin has eight seats and the plane comes with four living spaces onboard, seating up to 19 passengers, so comfort was not an issue during their unsuccessful flight to Vegas.
Kim added that "for the record, we did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two [different] airports. And it was too dangerous, so safety first always and we flew home." Instead, they went out to drink and stopped for burgers at an In-N-Out. Luckily, it sounds like a great birthday story.
