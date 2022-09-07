Criticism of Kim Kardashian’s Private Jet Use Is Unnecessary Because “No One’s Perfect”

Next time you feel your blood boil because you’re constantly working to reduce your carbon footprint, and someone like Kim Kardashian obviously doesn’t care a hoot, relax. She’s doing the best she can, and no one is perfect after all.





This summer was a sort of wake-up call to the hypocrisy of certain public figures on the issue of climate change, specifically through highlighting their ridiculous private jet use. Many of these public figures, celebrities mostly, are talking out of both sides of their mouth on the issue; one one hand, they’re constantly lamenting how bad things have gotten and urging for concrete action from every one of us, while on the other, they continue to indulge in the pampered A-list lifestyle It’s the equivalent of pouring gasoline over a raging fire, of tripping someone intentionally, and then asking them what they’re doing on the floor, a typical scenario of do as I say, not as a I do. In the case of Kim Kardashian and her entire family, the whole thing is perhaps even more infuriating, because it’s been revealed that they’re choosing to fly private even for very short distances that could easily be covered by car . It would be a slight downgrade in comfort for them but would make a huge difference in terms of the amounts of CO2 pumped into the atmosphere.Kylie Jenner, Kim’s younger step-sister, is the most egregious example. Flight tracking data showed that, at least on one occasion, she chose to drive to and from an airport and then fly for 17 minutes , for a trip she could have done by car only, in just 45 minutes. Kim Kardashian doesn’t bring her private jet out as often as Kylie does, but she still uses it regularly, including for short jaunts and to run errands around the state.To give you a specific example, also this summer, Kim boarded Kim Air , her custom Gulfstream G650ER, for a 10-minute flight . Whether she was on board or not is hardly relevant, because, for that 10-minute flight, her jet burned 546 pounds (248 kg) of fuel. Just a few days later, Kim took to social media to repost a meme about how expensive gas was at the pump, which was the tipping point for many of her followers, who called her out for being out of touch.At this point, anyone with even a vague insight into the Kardashian-Jenner business empire knows that not one of the family members is able to read a room. Whatever accomplishments they have aside, the entire family has come to be considered the pinnacle of all things bad about consumerism , with a complete lack of regard for anyone or anything not related to them or their interests.On that note, here’s Kim trying to tiptoe around the question of her ridiculous private jet use, while paying lip-service to the issue of climate change and vowing not to change a thing about her own carbon footprint. Kim is featured in the latest issue of Interview magazine, where she’s asked about her thoughts on climate change, which, the interviewer says, is “insane.” Kim agrees: things are insane right now, buuuut...“I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” she says. “But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety. I have super climate change-involved friends, and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.”“No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect,” she says.In non-Kardashian talk, Kim is saying that she acknowledges climate change is real. Just don’t come bothering and stressing her out with it. Also, don’t come for her private jet use because she does whatever she can to help, and taking a drive instead of a 10-minute jet flight is not on that list of things she does.Nobody’s perfect is the perfect excuse for when you refuse to do your best or you intentionally fail to live up to the expectations you yourself set. You kick a puppy, hey, nobody’s perfect! You flytip, whaddya know, nobody’s perfect! You choose to fly private because you can’t be bothered with daily traffic like a regular person, but you still want to come across as a champion for all the good (woke, some might say) causes – you guessed it, nobody’s perfect.But what Kim Kardashian is choosing to be oblivious to is that nobody asked her to be perfect. Just consistent, self-aware, realistic, and… not a hypocrite