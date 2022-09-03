Kim Kardashian Does Normal Things, Too, Like Pumping Her Own Gas

Kim Kardashian has described herself to be a “car girl” lots of times. She owns a huge, expensive fleet so it’s only natural for her to do normal things like pumping her own gas. Naturally, she does that as if she were at a photo shoot.
In the past, the Kardashian-Jenners have shared that they prefer to drive themselves instead of having a chauffeur. That lets them feel more “independent,” the famous sisters said. Of course, when they have to attend official events, they don’t mind having a driver.
Kim Kardashian, who has described herself to be a “car girl” on numerous occasions, usually gets behind the wheel of her expensive fleet. A few days ago, she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California, in a black Range Rover.
And she made a stop at a Shell gas station, pumping her own gas as she wore a long-sleeved black Balenciaga dress with heels, looking ready for a photo shoot. She accessorized it with a pair of large sunglasses.
The Range Rover she was putting gas into was a big change from her regular rides. Mainly because it was a black SUV, which is unlike the rest of her Ghost Gray collection. The angles in the pictures don't show the model, but Kim does own a Range Rover, a 2021 Land Rover SVAutobiography, which is not the one pictured below.
Her Range Rover is the result of her longtime collaboration with Platinum Motorsport Group, her dealership of choice, and it comes in her signature KK x Platinum Special Pantone Satin Silver paint job. It’s unclear whether she owns this Range Rover, too, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she did.
A day later, she was seen out for lunch at Nobu, in LA, driving her Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which is one of her recent go-to cars, along with her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, her Lamborghini Urus, and Rolls-Royce Ghost, which are all customized by Platinum Motorsport Group, with the same matching exterior.
Kim Kardashian, who has described herself to be a “car girl” on numerous occasions, usually gets behind the wheel of her expensive fleet. A few days ago, she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California, in a black Range Rover.
And she made a stop at a Shell gas station, pumping her own gas as she wore a long-sleeved black Balenciaga dress with heels, looking ready for a photo shoot. She accessorized it with a pair of large sunglasses.
The Range Rover she was putting gas into was a big change from her regular rides. Mainly because it was a black SUV, which is unlike the rest of her Ghost Gray collection. The angles in the pictures don't show the model, but Kim does own a Range Rover, a 2021 Land Rover SVAutobiography, which is not the one pictured below.
Her Range Rover is the result of her longtime collaboration with Platinum Motorsport Group, her dealership of choice, and it comes in her signature KK x Platinum Special Pantone Satin Silver paint job. It’s unclear whether she owns this Range Rover, too, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she did.
A day later, she was seen out for lunch at Nobu, in LA, driving her Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which is one of her recent go-to cars, along with her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, her Lamborghini Urus, and Rolls-Royce Ghost, which are all customized by Platinum Motorsport Group, with the same matching exterior.