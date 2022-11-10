Kim Kardashian Goes for a Black Cadillac Escalade Instead of One of Her Grey Cars in NYC

Kim Kardashian is a symbol of ostentatious wealth-signaling and the poster girl for all things luxury. And, while in New York, Kim chose to ride in a black Cadillac Escalade instead of a car from her grey-painted luxury fleet.
Everything the Kardashian-Jenner family does is expensive and immediately splashed all over social media. And when it comes to Kim, whose net worth has reached billionaire status thanks to her company Skims shapewear line, you expect everything to be top-of-the-line.
A self-proclaimed “car girl,” the media personality owns an expensive custom fleet, designed to fit all her needs and preferences, and most importantly, to match. For that, she paid over $100k to have three of her cars (the Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600) painted in the same shade of Ghost Gray.
But in a new set of pictures shared on her social media on Thursday, November 10, we can see that, when traveling, she has no objection to premium SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade.
The photos show her wearing an oversized red coat, a black catsuit, and oversized sunglasses, hopping off the back seat of a black Cadillac Escalade. The SUV is fitted with a lot of luxury amenities for the passengers and is also quite powerful.
The current lineup is available in two body styles, the standard and the ESV with a longer wheelbase and offers two engine options, a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel, plus a more powerful gasoline version, a 6.2-liter V8 engine. It’s unclear which version Kim’s rental is, but it's likely she went for the V8 one.
When she’s on the West Coast, Kim’s go-to ride is usually her Ghost Gray Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which she calls her “baby,” and uses it either for official events or simply to go out for dinner. But the Cadillac Escalade seems to have done its job too because it’s now featured on her 333 million-followers Instagram page.
A self-proclaimed “car girl,” the media personality owns an expensive custom fleet, designed to fit all her needs and preferences, and most importantly, to match. For that, she paid over $100k to have three of her cars (the Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600) painted in the same shade of Ghost Gray.
But in a new set of pictures shared on her social media on Thursday, November 10, we can see that, when traveling, she has no objection to premium SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade.
The photos show her wearing an oversized red coat, a black catsuit, and oversized sunglasses, hopping off the back seat of a black Cadillac Escalade. The SUV is fitted with a lot of luxury amenities for the passengers and is also quite powerful.
The current lineup is available in two body styles, the standard and the ESV with a longer wheelbase and offers two engine options, a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel, plus a more powerful gasoline version, a 6.2-liter V8 engine. It’s unclear which version Kim’s rental is, but it's likely she went for the V8 one.
When she’s on the West Coast, Kim’s go-to ride is usually her Ghost Gray Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which she calls her “baby,” and uses it either for official events or simply to go out for dinner. But the Cadillac Escalade seems to have done its job too because it’s now featured on her 333 million-followers Instagram page.