Bodyguard Crashes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron Into a Brick Wall

One of Cristiano Ronaldo’s employees had the worst case of the “Mondays at the office” this week, crashing the star’s Bugatti Veyron into a brick wall. The only upside is that no one was injured in the accident.
The accident occurred at 11 o’clock on Monday night, June 20, on a narrow street of the resort of Sa Coma. Cristiano Ronaldo and his family arrived in Majorca, Spain, last weekend, on vacation. They’re staying at a luxury villa, but are also spending plenty of time onboard his private yacht, CG MARE, which is anchored off the coast.
For the family’s time on land, Ronaldo arranged for private transportation, having two of his cars shipped there from his home: a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, which is presumably his favorite. The latter was involved in the accident, as it presumably came out of a tight corner with too much speed, and the driver lost control, smashing it into a brick wall. The Daily Mail has photos from the scene of the accident, but you can also find them in the tweet below.
According to reports, Ronaldo was nowhere near the scene of the accident. In fact, the tab says, the car was being delivered to him as the accident took place. No one was injured and no other vehicle was involved, and the bodyguard has accepted full responsibility for the (expensive) mishap.
“The car smashed into a wall but there was only material damage with no-one injured and the driver accepted full responsibility for what happened,” a source says. Bunyola Town Hall police and the Civil Guard, which attended the scene, have all the information pertaining to the accident on file, the tipster adds.
Not that this would make the damage to the Veyron sting any less, but Cristiano Ronaldo has quite a spectacular collection of expensive cars, Bugattis included. A while back, when reports were saying he was the mystery buyer of the one-off Voiture Noire, the carmaker mentioned that he was “part of the Bugatti family” in its refusal to address the rumors. Ronaldo also owns a Chiron and a Centodieci.
#LoMásLeídoHoy El Bugatti de Cristiano Ronaldo sufre un accidente en Mallorca https://t.co/5RwQb9iudp— Ultima Hora Mallorca (@UHmallorca) June 20, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron crashed into a wall in Majorca— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 20, 2022
The driver - who is reportedly not Ronaldo but one of his bodyguards - lost control,skidded into a wall in the residential estate
The supercar was taken away in a blue tarpaulin as police launch investigation pic.twitter.com/gP3msuwVjP