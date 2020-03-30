Cristiano Ronaldo Adds a $9 Million Bugatti Centodieci to His Impressive Fleet

Cristiano Ronaldo is a man of very expensive tastes. From the flashiest and priciest diamond watches (and diamond jewelry in general), to top-designer clothes and the most eye-catching rides, the football star likes to have everything of the best. A Bugatti Centodieci fits right in.
New reports claim that Ronaldo is one of the 10 lucky people in the world who will get to drive a Centodieci. The supercar, unveiled at last summer’s Pebble Beach, pre-sold even before it was announced and, apparently, Cristiano was one of those lucky few who got to snap one up.
The SupercarBlog and Bild report the purchase, citing unconfirmed sources for it. Ronaldo is a known Bugatti fan, already owning a Veyron and Chiron, so adding a Centodieci to the fleet would make sense. His love of supercars make him a natural fit for the purchase, while his celebrity status would probably guarantee him a certain advantage over other interested parties.
Plus, he’s worth an estimated $460 million, so spending at least $9 million on a limited-edition car is like a drop in the bucket. If the acquisition is confirmed, which will happen next year, when deliveries on the Centodieci start, his car collection will be worth an estimated $20 million in total.
Ronaldo once said that he liked to have everything in twos. He never gave a reason for it, but some of his car acquisitions do confirm this preference.
Even without this particularity, his car collection stands out: he owns a customized Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vites and a Chiron (but not the Voiture Noire, as it was wrongly reported in the media a while back), a Brabus Mercedes-AMG G 63 he recently got as a birthday gift from his girlfriend, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Ferrari F12 TDF, a Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes AMG GLE 63, a McLaren Senna, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Chevrolet Camaro he uses as a “family car.” And these are only the rides that the world knows about, through his posts on social media.
Bugatti would not comment on whether Ronaldo did indeed pre-order a Centodieci since it’s not their policy, but they did stress that he was “part of the Bugatti family.”
The SupercarBlog and Bild report the purchase, citing unconfirmed sources for it. Ronaldo is a known Bugatti fan, already owning a Veyron and Chiron, so adding a Centodieci to the fleet would make sense. His love of supercars make him a natural fit for the purchase, while his celebrity status would probably guarantee him a certain advantage over other interested parties.
Plus, he’s worth an estimated $460 million, so spending at least $9 million on a limited-edition car is like a drop in the bucket. If the acquisition is confirmed, which will happen next year, when deliveries on the Centodieci start, his car collection will be worth an estimated $20 million in total.
Ronaldo once said that he liked to have everything in twos. He never gave a reason for it, but some of his car acquisitions do confirm this preference.
Even without this particularity, his car collection stands out: he owns a customized Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vites and a Chiron (but not the Voiture Noire, as it was wrongly reported in the media a while back), a Brabus Mercedes-AMG G 63 he recently got as a birthday gift from his girlfriend, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Ferrari F12 TDF, a Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes AMG GLE 63, a McLaren Senna, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Chevrolet Camaro he uses as a “family car.” And these are only the rides that the world knows about, through his posts on social media.
Bugatti would not comment on whether Ronaldo did indeed pre-order a Centodieci since it’s not their policy, but they did stress that he was “part of the Bugatti family.”