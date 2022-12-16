What If the Honda x Rover Partnership Continued, Would That Save the Element?

Automotive companies may often be competing for the same slice of the automotive pie, but that does not mean they do not also enjoy working together.
Back in the day, during the late 1980s, the British Rover Group suddenly decided to take bigger advantage of their ongoing partnership with the Honda Motor Company of Japan. As such, they created Sterling, a new brand used by Austin Rover Cars of North America (later renamed as Sterling Motor Cars), to try and regain a foothold across the U.S. market.
Well, it is safe to say – judging by the fact that few automotive enthusiasts even remember the vehicles sold from 1987 to 1991 – that Rover’s endeavor was a massive failure. And it naturally fell into oblivion, until very recently. That is when the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media decided to be CGI-happy that “Honda and Rover stayed friends because the new Element looks so good.”
As such, fans of the “digital creator (of) automotive designs from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence,” quickly remembered Sterling and its failure. That was in stark contrast to the digital mashup build project, though, as there were no mixed feelings about its virtual design. Instead, everyone appreciated its tough yet cool looks and the fact that it might not be the safest choice for someone who appreciates reliability above all else.
Of course, as far as this revived Jaguar Land Rover x Honda Element is concerned, the influences are clear – we are catching hints of a Pilot–sized SUV with bonkers Defender capabilities of dune bashing, rock crawling, and mud sliding. Or was that just the inner overlanding adventurer calling out and striving hard to reach the digital surface? Too bad this is the only POV we are getting – we are used to a lot more from this pixel master!
