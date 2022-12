2025 Caddy Escalade Van Digitally Practices Looks That Only Kia’s Carnival Might Approve

SUV





First, the rumor mill got flamed by the possibility of Team Corvette getting their separate office and model family , starting with a four-door coupe and crossover, sometime around 2025. Then, gossip levels simply exploded at the thought that both the ailing Camaro and popular Escalade could also get going on their sub-brand merry way.Naturally, that got people thinking. And a lot, especially across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, even decided to have a CGI go at imagining an entire series of GM sub-brand ideas.The author initially dreamed of the potentially upcoming Corvette shenanigans, complete with a ‘fugly’ electric Corvette SUV that stole the soul of an unsuspecting Lotus Eletre and then ripping off (in a more positive manner) the Audi RS 7 Sportback and RS 6 Avant DNA for a couple of digital Corvette family cars.Next, of course, was the legendary Camaro, which got turned into a 2025 ‘RSe’ with full electric power and a traditional two-door muscle car arrangement. Now, as is natural, it is time to prepare for the arrival of the “design proposal for a future version of a Cadillac minivan.” And again, the CGI expert plays with conventions, making some 2023 Kia Carnival fans pretty darn proud of the digital marriage to the Escalade SUV!Well, that is – fortunately – merely wishful thinking. And we have to wonder – since this is not the first or even the second Caddy Escaladewe see flaunted across the virtual realm – is the soccer mom/hockey dad practice season open once more, complete with big minivans? Or is this just a figment of everyone’s imagination and the MPV segment cannot be saved, even considering the impendingrevolution?