Royal 1993 Rover Sterling 827 Up for Auction During the Queen's Jubilee

Monarchists rejoice, as you’ll soon have the opportunity to drive a former Royal car. That’s if you are willing to bid on a Rover Sterling 827 previously owned by the Royal family that is now being auctioned by Car & Classic.
The 1993 Rover Sterling 827 was supplied new to Buckingham Palace and is rumored to have been driven around London by Her Majesty the Queen herself.
Normally, the cars supplied to Buckingham Palace come with an attached name, saying who would take custody of the vehicle. This car’s documentation simply says Buckingham Palace, and considering other vehicles owned and driven by the Queen were the same, it’s enough proof this Sterling 827 was destined for Her Majesty as well.
Beside the appealing Royal history, the listing claims the car is in original, excellent overall condition, a top-of-the-line model that you’ll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.
The car was part of the Royal family’s fleet for just one year and then bought by its second owner, just to later make its way to former Rover 800 Owners’ Club chairman Alex Sebbinger, a known Rover 800 collector.
This 827 in British Racing Green color was built in 1993, is powered by a Honda 2.7 V6 engine, and currently has 94,928 miles (152.771 km) on the odometer. The logbook shows a rich service history, proving the vehicle was well taken care of.
The interior has an air of nobility thanks to lashings of wood and light tan leather, all in excellent order. As you can see, there is prestige, there is refinement, there is power, so the car will definitely make its next owner happy.
The classic car is set to go under the virtual hammer on Sunday, May 29, and the auction will run for seven days, just in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from June 2-5. This means you still have some time to decide if you want regal wheels to roll on your drive.
