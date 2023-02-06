Mazda RX-9 Based on RX-Vision X AMG GT R Sounds Fake. What If We Add E-Skyactiv R-EV?

More on this:

1 Iconic R34 Skyline GT-R Meets a Proud, All-New R36 Nissan GT-R Heir, in a Dream

2 Cadillac Escalade Gets Some Proper Shoes, Tries 'Em On for Size Only

3 Unofficial 2023 Toyota FJ Cruiser Is a Two-Door Sequoia With TRD Pro Goodies

4 Three-Door BMW M2 Imagined as the King of Mega Hatchbacks

5 Would Anyone Make Their 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe Restomod a Pointy-Lipped Shark?