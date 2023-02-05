Cadillac Escalade Gets Some Proper Shoes, Tries 'Em On for Size Only

In the almost three years since assembly at the Arlington facility began in the United States, we’ve had enough time to check out the fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade in most scenarios. We’ve even seen it hit the drag strip every once in a while, especially in the hot ‘V’ derivative, with or without the usual amount of modifications.
And if tuned latest-gen Cadillac Escalade SUVs get your heart racing for whatever reason, then you will probably like the pictured copy. Well, ‘tuned’ is too big a word to describe the upgrades, because they are modest, but effective, and ‘pictured’ is an overstatement, because you are looking at renderings, which were signed by kelsonik in this case, and shared on social media a few days ago.
Starting off with a white copy of the Cadillac Escalade, the digital artist rearranged its pixels to get rid of the chrome trim. As a result, it doesn’t sport any shiny bits anymore on the grille, window surrounds, lower parts of the body, roof rails, front bumper, and tailgate. For a more look-at-me effect, the head- and taillights were given a smoky finish, and the darkened windows provide more privacy for the digital occupants of this vehicle.
Riding a bit closer to the ground than the real thing, it was also imagined with three different sets of wheels. With their Y-spoke pattern, the first ones have a rather exotic-y look, and they seem to suit the overall boxy shape of the SUV rather well. The second set is a simple six-spoke proposal, and the third one, with its luxury flair, rounds off the virtual proposal. All of them have the same size, and they probably measure 25 or 26 inches in diameter. Mind you, that’s a lot for most vehicles, but due to the gargantuan size of the Cadillac Escalade, they do not look out of place at all here.
If these digital illustrations have made you crave an Escalade of your own, then you are looking at a minimum of $79,795 for the most affordable version, which is the Luxury, with its 6.2-liter V8, 22-inch alloys, 38-inch curved display on the inside, and heated front seats. For the Premium Luxury, interested parties will have to pay at least $88,595. The Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, and Sport Platinum kick off at $91,595, $106,095, and $106,095 respectively.
Sitting at the top of the range is the Escalade V-Series, with its $149,695 MSRP. It features sportier touches inside and out, magnetic ride control, adaptive suspension, Brembo brakes, and an electronic limited-slip differential, and uses a 6.2-liter supercharged V8. The engine is good for 682 hp (692 ps/509 kW) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, allowing it to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in 4.4 seconds. The quarter mile is dealt with in a little over 12 seconds.
