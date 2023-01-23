Hennessey's Latest Package Supercharges GM's L87 V8, Gets 55% Power Increase

We have fabulous news if you have one of GM's 6.2-liter V8s under the hood of your 2021 or newer SUV. Yes, we are writing about you, Cadillac Escalade owners, but without forgetting those who have V8-engined Chevrolet Suburban. Tahoe, and GMC Yukon models that are 2021 or newer.
Straight out of Texas, the folks at Hennessey have just released their new performance package that can provide a 55-percent increase in power for the small-block naturally-aspirated V8 motor. It takes almost a second off the stock 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint, which means just 5.3 seconds instead of the usual, and the increase in power and torque will be felt across the rev range.
This kind of power increase is not something that you can have installed in a parking lot of your nearest strip mall, as it involves installing several components, as well as fitting upgraded chromoly pushrods. All the necessary gaskets, fluids, and hardware are included with the installation, mind you.
The package that was developed by Hennessey for the Escalade, Tahoe, Suburban, and Yukon includes a 2.9-liter supercharger, an intercooler for it, a high-flow intake, a stainless-steel cat-back exhaust system, a crankcase ventilation system, the aforementioned upgraded pushrods, and enhanced engine management to handle the new task.
Every GM V8 engine upgrade is backed by a three-year or 36,000-mile limited warranty. The engine management unit comes with HPE engine management calibration, so it will operate to the best of its ability. It should be noted that the stock exhaust tips will be kept upon installing the new exhaust system, but that still changes the soundtrack.
At this point, we should note that these upgrades do not come cheap, as the MSRP is $27,950, which will get you an entire car in a different showroom. It will not be even close to 650 bhp, as this package provides for the 6.2-liter L87 EcoTec3 V8 made by GM, but it is a different kind of expenditure for a different customer. Is it an close enough to the CTS-V? We think it may be.
As a reference for those interested in statistics, we are writing about $27,950 for 230 horsepower, which is $121 for each additional pony. Or almost $28k for a second off the quarter-mile time of a Cadillac Escalade. If only it were that simple to acquire more power!
Hennessey has already demonstrated their H650 Escalade on the dyno, where it managed to provide 650 bhp and 658 lb.-ft. (892 Nm) of torque. According to the tuning company, this upgraded Escalade was 0.8 seconds faster than an identical stock unit from a standing start up to 60 mph (97 kph). It also was timed for a standing quarter mile, which was achieved in 13.5 seconds, this time being a full second faster than stock.
According to Hennessey, the resulting exhaust note thanks to their cat-back system becomes more robust, and the application of their package will entirely transform the acceleration of the compatible SUVs that came with the 6.2-liter V8, regardless of trim level.
Customers can also get a set of six-piston Brembo brakes up front for $7,950, while a set of 22-inch forged alloy wheels will set you back an extra $4,950.
We would get the brakes, forget the wheels, and drive the car without any of the Hennessey badges on the outside, but the serial-numbered engine plaque would be something that we would not turn down.
