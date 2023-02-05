Three-Door BMW M2 Imagined as the King of Mega Hatchbacks

BMW may not hold the cure to the mega hatch itch, but they could, if they decided to launch a slightly more practical version of the new-gen M2. And by slightly more practical we mean a five-door hatchback, retaining the same underpinnings, rear-wheel drive layout, and the punchy engine up front.
As for the one sketched out by johnrendering and shared on social media over the weekend, it is a three-door contender to the likes of the front-biased all-wheel drive Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and Audi RS 3 Sportback. Sure, having two fewer doors than its hypothetical rivals may be a drawback in the daily driving part, but at least it would boast rear-wheel drive, something that the 1er doesn’t feature anymore.
It would also dwarf the Audi Sport and Mercedes-AMG models in terms of power, as it would pack the same engine as the real M2, namely the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight six. This unit is good for 460 ps (454 hp/338 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque, allowing the M2 to keep pushing up to a top speed electronically limited to 250 kph (155 mph), and to deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in just 4.1 seconds.
Leaving the oily bits aside, we will now concentrate on the pixel rearranging process that has virtually turned it into a three-door hatchback. Changes include the new rear fenders, bigger three-quarter windows, and a longer roofline that now ends with a spoiler mounted above the tailgate. The latter part kind of retains the design of the M2 up to a point. The rear bumper has a cleaner and prettier overall styling, and it incorporates a new diffuser that still has cutouts for the quad exhaust tips. The taillights are brand-new, and they have fresh graphics, and it appears that the car sits a bit closer to the asphalt.
Common sense tells us that BMW will never make a mega hatch version of the new M2, as it would cannibalize the 1er. On top of that, it would not become a best-seller either, as most new car buyers cannot be bothered by rides that don’t have a generous ground clearance.
However, you cannot go wrong with the real thing, as it is still one of the best driver’s cars in the segment. And if you can live with the styling, which is on the OTT side, then you will have to fork out at least $62,200 for one in the United States, before destination. The M2 is two tenths of a second faster than the base M3 Sedan, which is a bit bigger, has two more doors, and carries an MSRP of $74,300. The M4 Coupe can be yours from $74,700 in the most affordable configuration.
