Mazda Has a Rotary-Powered Sports Car Dream, Does That Mean the RX Is Making a Comeback?

Mazda’s last rotary-powered sports car, the RX-8, went out of production almost 11 years ago, and since then, they have been going back and forth about launching a new one. The biggest step in this direction was taken in 2015, when they unveiled the stunning RX-Vision Concept, which was supposed to preview a production model.
But here we are, in 2023, with no rotary-powered sports car from the Japanese automaker on the horizon. Or is there one? In theory, Mazda has not forgotten about it, and they are still looking to bring it back, with modern styling, technology, and safety features, yet in practice, they’re not doing anything to make it happen.
Speaking to the company’s assistant manager of powertrain development, Yoshiaki Noguchi, Autocar has learned that they haven’t given up on this dream. “Rotary is our symbol. It’s a dream of engineers at Mazda to have a sports car with rotary. Now is not the time for that,” Noguchi said. “When the company situation is a lot better [electrified launches], we can think about that dream another time. We need to keep the electrification of models for this era. This is the first thing we do, but maybe in the future.”
Now, while such a product seems like a long stretch at this point, Mazda has brought back the rotary engine, albeit on the MX-30. The model is known as the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV, and it is a plug-in hybrid that mixes an 830cc rotary engine, acting as the generator, with an electric motor and a 17.8 kWh battery pack. The car has 166 ps (164 hp/122 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque available via the right pedal, and it can travel more than 600 km (373 miles) with the 50-liter (13.2-gallon) gasoline tank filled up and the battery fully charged. The zero-emission range is rated at 85 km (53 miles).
Unveiled earlier this month, the new MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is strictly limited to Europe, and according to the automaker, it is slightly faster than the electric variant of the car, which has 145 ps (143 hp/107 kW). It is compatible both with AC and DC charging, and rejuicing the battery takes roughly 25 minutes. It has three driving modes, named the Normal, EV, and Charge, and it looks pretty much the same on the outside, bar a few updates, like the rotary badge on the front fenders, dedicated logo on the tailgate, exclusive wheels, and various colors that vary depending on the chosen trim level.
In the UK, it starts at £31,250 ($38,178) for the entry-level Prime-Line, which makes it identical to the zero-emission variant. At £33,150 ($40,500), the Exclusive-Line costs the same as the MX-30 EV, and the Makoto carries a £450 ($550) premium. The Edition R kicks off at £37,950 ($46,364).
So, assuming that Mazda would revive the RX nameplate and stuff a rotary engine under the hood, would you buy one?
