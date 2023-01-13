2023 Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV Revealed as PHEV With Rotary Engine Generator

The rotary engine is finally back at Mazda, though it’s not on a brand-new RX sports model, but on the MX-30. Dubbed the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV, the crossover is a plug-in hybrid and just made its debut at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium.
Said to offer “the same customer values as the pure-electric Mazda MX-30,” the new PHEV version uses an 830cc rotary engine generator that automatically turns on depending on how hard the driver pushes the throttle. It juices up the 17.8 kWh battery pack, which in turn feeds an electric motor.
Mazda says that the new MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV has 166 ps (164 hp/122 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque on tap and that it is slightly faster than the zero-emission variant, offered with 145 ps (143 hp/107 kW). With the battery all charged up, and the 50-liter (13.2-gallon) fuel tank filled with gasoline, it has a total driving range of over 600 km (373 miles), out of which 85 km (53 miles) are pure electric. The carbon dioxide emissions are rated at just 21 g/km, which “ensures class-leading environmental performance,” according to the automaker.
Compatible with both AC and DC charging, rejuicing the battery takes roughly 50 minutes at the former, and approximately 25 minutes at the latter. Those holding the wheel can select between three different driving modes, the Normal, EV, and Charge, with each one doing the obvious.
Limited to Europe, the rotary-powered plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30 is already available to order in different countries, including the United Kingdom, where deliveries will commence in the summer. The model is offered in the Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line, and Makoto trim levels, and the lineup is topped by the Edition R. Finished in Jet Black with Maroon Rouge side pillars and black roof, and sporting front-seat headrests embossed with the rotary emblem and ‘Edition R’ name, and a few other features, the latter is a limited edition variant, capped at 400 units for the UK.
Visually, the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV looks the same as the rest of the family, save for the rotary badge on the front fenders, and the dedicated model logo on the tailgate. It also sports bespoke wheels, with different finishes depending on the chosen grade.
Pricing is identical to the battery-electric version, as it starts at £31,250 (equal to $38,047) for the Prime-Line, which gets LED headlights, and i-Activsense safety bundle, including the smart brake support with turn-across traffic. Adding more gizmos, including heated front seats with electric adjustment for the driver, the Exclusive-Line kicks off at £33,150 ($40,360). The Makoto carries a £450 ($548) premium over the zero-emission MX-30, and for the new Edition R, customers are looking at a minimum of £37,950 ($46,204).
